Arsenal Face ‘Late Challenge’ in Attempt to Sign La Liga Defender
Arsenal face a late challenge in their attempt to sign centre-back Cristhian Mosquera, with Valencia desperate to keep the Spain Under-21 international.
The Gunners surprised fans when it was revealed that a defensive signing was considered a priority, given the team’s lack of attacking depth costing them in the Premier League title race.
Mosquera, still only 20, has been identified as the right profile of player to provide more suitable cover and depth behind preferred central pairing William Saliba and Gabriel.
Arsenal have been working on moving a potential £15 million ($20.6 million) deal towards completion, but ESPN reports that made clear their desire to keep Mosquera for at least another season by offering him a new contract.
That being said, signing fresh terms with Valencia is considered “unlikely” as the Arsenal offer that has already been presented to him is “very tempting”.
Arsenal’s first signing of the summer is already in the books, with backup goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga joining on a permanent transfer from Chelsea. The Gunners have also been making progress with midfield targets Christian Nørgaard and Martín Zubimendi—the latter is perhaps the only one of the four players mentioned here that would improve Arsenal’s strongest XI.
Brentford director of football Phil Giles confirmed on Tuesday that a deal for Nørgaard is expected to happen following talks between the clubs for more than week.
“We have been in conversations with Arsenal for the last week to 10 days. As it stands it hasn’t been completed yet but it is heading in that direction.
“If that happens for him then fantastic, he’s earned it. He’s been a brilliant captain for us. Let’s see how that story ends but we are pretty open about that interest there.”