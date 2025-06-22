Arsenal Reckon With Club ‘Structure’ in Rodrygo Pursuit
Arsenal know they have to do big business this summer if they're to challenge for major honours next season. That business includes a striker, a reported deal for Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi and their interest in Brazilian winger Rodrygo Goes. Upgrading out wide is arguably just as important as a striker, but the Real Madrid forward might be difficult to lure away for a myriad of reasons.
According to AS, Rodrygo's salary as Real Madrid is between €7-8 million ($8.06-9.21 million). Described as a mid-range salary at Los Blancos, the figure would place the Brazilian at the top of Arsenal's structure which poses a ‘stumbling block’ in the Gunners' pursuit. Such was the same reportedly in their interest in Athletic Bilbao's Nico Williams.
Given expected transfer fees on top of that, Arsenal's interest in the Brazilian could be more wishful than intentional if they don't want to abandon their recent policy. Not to mention, Rodrygo's apparent change of heart and willingness to stay at Madrid under Xabi Alonso could end a real chase before it even begins.
The Brazilian received a big boost from his new manager as Alonso reportedly warned against selling him after arrival.
The north London club has methodically built up its wage structure since Arteta took over as they cut bait with multiple players on high wages over the years. After three consecutive runner-up finishes in the Premier League, the feeling is Arsenal need an X-factor to take them over the top. Rodrygo, like their interest in Benjamin Šeško and Viktor Gyökeres represent just that. But, interest is only good when moves get completed.
Liverpool, the team that pipped Arsenal to the title in Arne Slot's first season, have wasted no time improving their squad bringing in Bayer Leverkusen duo Florian Wirtz and Jeremie Frimpong. Arsenal might have no choice but to shake up their preferred strategy if they're going to get over the line domestically and in Europe.
A signing of Rodrygo's quality could do that, but it would also represent perhaps a shift in structure and transfer policy under new sporting director Andrea Berta.