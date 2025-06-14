Xabi Alonso ‘Against’ Selling Real Madrid Star in Major Twist
Rodrygo Goes has been linked with a move away from Real Madrid this summer after a frustrating season, but new manager Xabi Alonso won't co-sign selling the Brazilian.
The Spaniard apparently has Rodrygo as a part of his plans for his first season at Real Madrid and is warning against a transfer, per UOL. A major blow to Arsenal who are reportedly interested in acquiring the Brazilian this summer as Mikel Arteta looks to improve his attacking options. A change in Alonso's position as well given previous reporting indicated his preference to play Vinícius Júnior and Kylian Mbappé together up top.
Transfer speculation began amid reports of Rodrygo being unhappy with his role last season under Carlo Ancelotti and a desire to stop playing out of position. The Brazilian made his stance clear on staying in Spain.
He was part of Alonso's first training session sending a telling message on Instagram afterward. While it's yet to be determined what role Rodrygo will have under his new manager, the club could change their mind if a substantial bid was to come in. All eyes will be on how Rodrygo is used this summer at the Club World Cup. If he receives a prominent role and performs well, it'll only strength Alonso's interest in keeping the Brazilian around.
Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhães has even gone as far to try and recruit Rodrygo understanding he would take the north London club to another level.
Bukayo Saka's hamstring injury affected Arsenal's potency out wide for nearly four months. Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard struggled to replace his attacking output, especially after Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus's injuries.
Losing out on Rodrygo would hurt even more given Nico Williams has reportedly opened the door for a move to Barcelona. Signing a striker remains of the utmost importance, but there's a clear need to upgrade out wide or at least provide adequate cover for Saka.