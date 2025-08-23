Arsenal Announce Eberechi Eze Signing, Shirt Number Revealed
Arsenal announced the signing of Eberechi Eze ahead of their Premier League home opener against Leeds United.
The deal is in the range of an expired release clause worth £68 million (€78 million, $91 million), The Athletic reported Thursday. Eze will wear the No. 10 shirt.
“We are so pleased to have completed this deal to bring Eberechi to Arsenal,” sporting director Andrea Berta said in the announcement. “Eberechi is a creative and explosive talent with huge technical quality—also a big-game player, with his experience at international level with England also underlining his quality and character.
“There has been excellent teamwork across the club to make this transfer happen and we are very confident Eberechi will be an important addition to our squad as we continue to build for success.”
The 27-year-old is tipped to provide a creative spark for Mikel Arteta’s side, though questions remain around what role he will play exactly. Most have penciled him in as a left winger, but the former Palace player thrives as a creative midfielder. One thing not up for debate is the technical quality he’ll provide for an Arsenal side looking to get over the line this season.
Eze was a pivotal piece in winning Crystal Palace their first major piece of silverware ever, defeating Manchester City in the FA Cup final last season. Palace also went on to beat Liverpool in the Community Shield curtain-raiser.
“We are absolutely delighted to bring Eberechi to Arsenal,” Arteta added. “He is a powerful and exciting player who will give us a new dimension in our attacking game.
“What stands out just as much as his talent and intelligence as a player, is the way he has worked hard throughout his career to get where he is today. His journey, his mentality, and his ambition are exactly what we want in our team, and we love how much it means to him and his family to be joining our club. We all look forward to start working with Eberechi soon.”
Eze has the technical flair, ball-carrying and striking capability to elevate an Arsenal side that struggled to break down low blocks last season. Eze thought he had his first Premier League goal of the season against Chelsea with a stunning free-kick last week, though it was disallowed after a VAR review.
The England international joins Viktor Gyökeres, Martín Zubimendi, Christian Nørgaard, Kepa Arrizabalaga, Noni Madueke and Cristhian Mosquera as incomings this summer. The signing comes in the wake of Kai Havertz suffering a knee injury as the Gunners looked for alternate options.
Eze could make his debut on Sunday, Aug. 31 at Anfield against Liverpool.