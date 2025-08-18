Arsenal Extend Outrageous Premier League Unbeaten Streak With Victory vs. Man Utd
Following their 1–0 victory over Manchester United, Arsenal have now gone 22 games unbeaten against the Premier League’s ‘Big Six’.
The Gunners kicked off their 2025–26 campaign with a trip to Old Trafford in the headlining fixture of the Premier League’s opening weekend. Arsenal took an early lead through Riccardo Calafiori, who headed home the visitors’ only goal of the match after Altay Bayındır failed to deal with Declan Rice’s delivery from the corner flag.
Manchester United had their chances to get back in the game, but the Red Devils could not find an equaliser. Even the addition of Benjamin Šeško in the 65th minute was not enough to get past Mikel Arteta’s men.
It was not Arsenal’s greatest performance by any means, but they still collected three points to start off their season strong. The result also extended the Gunners’ unbeaten streak against the league’s big six sides.
Arsenal have not suffered a league defeat against Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool, Tottenham or Chelsea in their last 22 matches against the English giants. In fact, the Gunners have now gone 1,078 days since the Red Devils got the better of them.
Arsenal’s longest unbeaten streak comes against Chelsea, though; the Blues have not defeated Arteta’s men in 1,456 days.
Despite their past success against the best of the best in the English top-flight, Arsenal have not lifted the Premier League title in 21 years. Arteta is looking to finally take his side over the line this season, but he will need more from Viktor Gyökeres.
The new signing struggled in his Premier League debut, managing zero shots and creating zero chances in his 60 minutes on the pitch. Gyökeres will have a big opportunity to bounce back when Arsenal take on newly promoted Leeds United next weekend.
Then, it’s a trip to Anfield for the Gunners, where they will look to extend their unbeaten record against the Big Six to 23 matches with a positive result over defending English champions Liverpool.