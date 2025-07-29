Arsenal Forward ‘Exploring Opportunities’ After Contract Offer
Arsenal forward Leandro Trossard is reported to be considering his options amid the possibility that the Gunners would be willing to listen to offers for him.
Trossard isn’t a starter in Arsenal’s strongest XI and will turn 31 in December, but he still made 56 appearances across all competitions last season and contributed 20 goals and assists.
That input is potentially replaceable, though, and The Athletic writes that bringing in a wide forward—perhaps Eberechi Eze—would lead Arsenal to entertain offers for Trossard or Gabriel Martinelli.
The same report notes contract negotiations between Trossard and Arsenal, regarding a pay rise rather than an extension, have tailed off with no new deal signed. For his part, the player wants to “see what opportunities the market brings”. But it might be that Arsenal want to get things sorted quickly after having to reject an approach from Al Ittihad last September.
Trossard has been a relatively late bloomer in his career. He started out at Genk, but it wasn’t until 2018–19, during which he turned 24, that he had a breakout season in the Belgian Pro League. That form caught Brighton’s interest and led to a 2019 transfer to England.
It was at Brighton that Trossard earned his first senior Belgium cap, with Arsenal persuaded to part with a guaranteed £20 million ($26.7 million) in January 2023.
There could still be a number of Arsenal exits before the transfer window closes. Reiss Nelson, Albert Sambi Lokonga and Fábio Vieira haven’t had recent roles under Mikel Arteta, with Oleksandr Zinchenko and backup goalkeeper Karl Hein also potentially on the way out.
The Gunners have agreed deals worth an estimated £205 million ($273.7 million) this summer, with Martín Zubimendi and Viktor Gyökeres each commanding £55 million ($73.4 million) guaranteed, and Noni Madueke also going over £50 million ($66.8 million) if add-ons are hit.