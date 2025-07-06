Arsenal Confirm Martin Zubimendi Signing, Shirt Number Revealed
Arsenal have ended months of speculation by finally announcing the arrival of Martín Zubimendi in a deal worth almost £60 million ($81.9 million).
The Gunners had long been linked with the former Real Sociedad midfielder. Numerous reports had repeatedly claimed that a deal was already signed, sealed and delivered only for Zubimendi to publicly rebuff those claims.
Rival interest from Real Madrid complicated a transfer which has finally been announced on Sunday, July 6.
“Martín is a player who will bring a huge amount of quality and football intelligence to our team,” Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta gushed upon the midfielder’s arrival. “He will fit in really well and he has all the attributes to be a key player for us.
“The standard he has consistently performed at over the last few seasons for both club and country is exactly why we are so excited to have him with us. We all welcome Martín and his family to the club.”
Zubimendi will wear No. 36 for Arsenal. The Spain international had worn No. 4 for La Real over the past three seasons but Ben White is the current occupant of that digit. Zubimendi could alternatively have gone for No. 3 which he also donned during his time in San Sebastián following Kieran Tierney’s summer departure, but instead opted for the number he wore when he made his senior debut for Real Sociedad six years ago.
During the time he spent living out his childhood dream for his boyhood club, Zubimendi forged a reputation as one of the game’s most accomplished defensive midfielders. A modest tally of nine goals and six assists across 180 La Liga appearances hints at his less than flashy style, but Zubimendi’s strengths are more subtle.
As Arsenal outlined in a well-received unveiling video made in collaboration with drummer Femi Koleoso, Zubimeni is the player that controls the tempo of a match.