‘Never Been an Option’—Arsenal Forward Laughs Off Transfer Speculation
Arsenal winger Leandro Trossard has insisted the speculation over his future at the club this summer was wildly overblown.
The Gunners made a point of bolstering in attack this summer, bringing in striker Viktor Gyökeres alongside winger Noni Madueke and attacking midfielder Eberechi Eze to add to a group which already included Bukayo Saka, Ethan Nwaneri, Gabriel Martinelli and injured duo Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus.
Given the abundance of options available to Mikel Arteta, widespread reports soon claimed Trossard could be sold. The Belgium veteran was signed to a new contract in August but that did little to quell the noise surrounding Trossard’s future.
Ultimately, it all led to nothing. After recovering from a pre-season injury, Trossard has managed a total of eight appearances across all competitions, including starts in each of Arsenal’s last three Premier League games, highlighting his importance to Arteta.
“There are always rumours like that,” Trossard laughed. “Leaving has never really been an option. I feel very good at Arsenal.
“At the beginning of the season, I struggled a bit with an injury. I think those rumours arose because of the lack of minutes.”
Trossard continued: “I’ve had some good weeks, both individually and with Arsenal. I’m finally a fit footballer again, a player in top form. I’m very happy about that.
“I’ve played a lot in recent weeks, I’ve done my thing, and I feel good about that.”
All eyes will be on Arteta’s management of the numbers available to him, particularly as his injured players begin to return. Madueke and Havertz are both due back in November, with Jesus’s return pencilled in for early 2026. The Brazilian, who is recovering from a nasty knee injury, is thought to be a leading candidate for sale upon his return.