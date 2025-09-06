Report: Arsenal Respond to Turkish Interest in Leandro Trossard
Arsenal winger Leandro Trossard was linked with a move to Turkish side Beşiktaş in recent days, but the Gunners are reportedly set to keep the Belgian with a move abroad off the table.
The Belgian forward signed a new deal with the north London club in what was described as a contract ‘adjustment’ back in August. Trossard received a pay rise in this new arrangement, but his overall stay at the club was not extended.
The deal was reportedly a reflection of Trossard’s increased role at the club since moving from Brighton & Hove Albion in January 2023. Without an extension among the new terms, Trossard’s contract expires in 2027.
In the wake of rumours claiming that a bid worth €22 million (£19.1 million, $25.7 million) had been made, Fabrizio Romano reported that any move has “no chance of happening now.”
Trossard, 30, has been in and out of the Arsenal starting XI since coming over during the club’s first of three consecutive title challenges. The Gunners were frequently linked with Ukrainian winger Mykhailo Mudryk that window, though Chelsea swooped in to secure his signature. In turn, Arsenal pivoted to Trossard. In the Premier League alone, Trossard has made 93 appearances for the Gunners, scoring 21 goals while providing 18 assists.
He’s made a further 23 appearances in the Champions League with nine goal contributions. Arteta likely values his versatility given the Belgian is comfortable playing with both feet. While lacking the pace that counterpart Gabriel Martinelli might provide, Trossard has proven to be a valuable member of the squad.
Though, as the years have gone on, he hasn’t laid claim to being a starter every week while battling for minutes with Gabriel Martinelli. With Eberechi Eze now at the club, there’s another body fighting for a spot in Mikel Arteta’s starting XI.
With Arteta and the club turning down interest from Türkiye, Arsenal likely feel he has plenty to offer the club in whatever capacity. Beşiktaş were previously linked with Manchester United wantaway winger Jadon Sancho as well, though the Englishman chose a loan move to Aston Villa instead.