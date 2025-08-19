Arsenal Signs Leandro Trossard to Contract ‘Adjustment’ in Apparent U-Turn
Arsenal have reportedly signed Leandro Trossard to a new contract in a turn of events after being linked with a move away this summer.
The 30-year-old versatile forward reached an agreement specifically on a contract adjustment, described as a significant raise, per The Athletic. Though, the deal does not include an extension with his deal still expiring in 2027. Reportedly, there are no developments surrounding a potential exit from Arsenal this summer.
Talks over a new deal have been ongoing for some time amid links with clubs abroad. The result sees Trossard get a pay raise after signing for the Gunners in January 2023 from Brighton and Hove Albion. Since then, the Belgian has established himself in the squad as a valued member, though one that has seen his usage vary over time.
He and Gabriel Martinelli often battle for the starting job on the left, though the arrival of Noni Madueke further complicates that as well. Trossard, like his squad mates, is versatile and has been deployed in multiple roles including centre forward, on the right and in midfield. His ability to play with both feet makes him a valuable option, though questions arose around his ability to command and take hold of a starting role. Martinelli has also been linked with a move away this summer.
Trossard reached double digit figures in each campaign at Arsenal scoring 27 goals and 20 assists in the Premier League and Champions League combined across 115 appearances.
Agreeing a new deal with the club potentially sheds light on Arsenal’s transfer plans for the rest of the window. The club have been linked with the likes of Rodrygo and Eberechi Eze, though both seem unlikely at this point with the latter even linked with a move to rival Tottenham Hotspur. The Gunners have brought in Martín Zubimendi, Viktor Gyökeres, Cristhian Mosquera, Christian Nørgaard, Kepa Arrizabalaga and Madueke already.
The Belgian has not featured since suffering an injury in preseason against Tottenham Hotspur. He was named to the bench in Arsenal’s opening victory against Manchester United, but did not appear.