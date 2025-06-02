Arsenal ‘Join Man Utd’ in Transfer Battle for Premier League Star
Arsenal are prepared to join Manchester United and several other Premier League clubs in the competitive race to sign Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo this summer, a report has claimed.
The Cameroon international has blossomed into one of the Premier League’s most potent forwards this year. Mbeumo was one of just five players to score at least 20 goals in the English top flight during the 2024–25 campaign while also managing to provide seven assists.
The durable 24-year-old missed just six minutes of league football all season, putting together a standout campaign after three years of steady improvement among England’s elite. Unsurprisingly, this form has prompted a glut of admiring glances.
United have been regularly linked with the Brentford forward, while Sky Sports News claim that Mbeumo is a leading target for Newcastle United. Fabrizio Romano has also credited Arsenal with interest in the left-footer.
The Gunners are quite blatantly in search of a new striker this summer. There has supposedly been a “secret meeting” with RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Šeško although interest in Sporting CP’s Viktor Gyökeres continues to persist. However, Mikel Arteta’s side have also been tipped to recruit a new wide player to share the workload carried almost singlehandedly by Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli over recent seasons.
Mbeumo is a flexible forward who tends to favour Saka’s right wing spot. Arsenal’s teenage prodigy Ethan Nwaneri has also been deployed in that role, which could potentially force Mbeumo into a different position altogether.
Brentford’s fellow prolific forward Yoane Wissa is more comfortable as a natural central striker. Only Mohamed Salah scored more non-penalty Premier League goals in 2024–25 than the potent poacher, who has also been linked with a summer exit. Brentford boss Thomas Frank confirmed that the Bees are prepared to part ways with any player, but only on their own terms.
“We are a selling club, like more or less any other club in the world except the top ten biggest clubs,” Frank told Sky Sports in May. “If the right price—and that’s going to be expensive—is coming, then I’m sure the club will be open to it. But I’m very happy he is here, and I’m convinced that Bryan [Mbeumo] will still be happy playing football here.”