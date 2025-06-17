Arsenal ‘Make Interest Known’ in Former Premier League-Winning Defender
Arsenal have reached out and stated their interest in signing former Manchester City defender Aymeric Laporte, according to a report.
Laporte, who is of interest to former side Athletic Club this summer, is linked with multiple teams, including Marseille, Aston Villa, Inter and Napoli, in addition to Arsenal, AS writes. Al Nassr signed the Spain defender for €25 million (£21.4 million, $28.8 million) in August 2023.
Laporte made 20 appearances in the Saudi Pro League this past season, scoring four goals. During his time at Manchester City, he was coached by Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta, then one of Pep Guardiola’s assistants. The 31-year-old defender won five Premier League titles, two FA Cups, three EFL Cups and the Champions League during his five-year stint.
Arteta could be concerned by the quality of defensive depth behind William Saliba and Gabriel. Riccardo Calafiori, Jurrien Timber and Ben White, while all versatile, suffered from injuries throughout the season. Jakub Kiwior was solid filling in for Gabriel during the run-in, but there’s a lack of trophy-winning experience if either Gabriel or Saliba are sidelined for an extended period.
A move for Laporte could offer quality rotation, but he’ll likely want to know what his minutes would look like given how nailed-on the starters seem to be. In his last season in Manchester—Guardiola’s treble—Laporte only started 14 times across the Premier League and Champions League.
Given the importance of signings in other areas and the amount of reported competition, a move for Laporte doesn't seem like it’ll come easy if other clubs can assure him of more playing time.