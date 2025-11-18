The Arsenal Matches Gabriel Will Miss After Worrying Injury Setback
The injury curse has struck again for Arsenal over the November international break.
The Gunners have made an exceptional start to the season and are on course to end their major trophy drought, but a worrying injury to star centre back Gabriel threatens to derail the defence that has made Arsenal so impressive this term.
The 27-year-old, who missed 19 games for club and country last season, sustained his latest setback while representing Brazil in an international friendly—rather ironically during a clash at the Emirates Stadium against Senegal.
Unfortunately for Gabriel and Arsenal, the early signs are concerning, with the defender potentially set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines.
Here is the latest injury news on Gabriel and the matches he could miss while in the treatment room.
When Will Gabriel Return From Injury?
Gabriel lasted 64 minutes before being forced off the pitch in Brazil’s 2–0 win over Senegal, ultimately leaving the field due to a muscle injury in his right thigh. After the match, manager Carlo Ancelotti admitted he was uncertain on the severity of the defender’s issue, but the latest report from The Athletic has revealed a concerning potential recovery timeframe.
They claim that Gabriel is staring at one or two months in the treatment room, although further tests are required to determine the full extent of the issue. In the worst-case scenario, the Arsenal star could be absent until mid-January, missing some crucial fixtures for the Gunners.
Which Arsenal Games Will Gabriel Miss Through Injury?
Working on the basis that Gabriel misses two months of action, he would sit out a minimum of 14 matches for Arsenal—that total rising to 15 games should the Gunners reach the Carabao Cup semi-finals.
Three of the most crucial fixtures for which Gabriel will be missing come immediately after the international break. Arsenal host bitter local rivals Tottenham Hotspur this Sunday and then Bayern Munich in the Champions League the following Wednesday, before travelling to Chelsea on Nov. 30.
There are eight matches for the north London giants across December, some of which Gabriel could feature in should he only be sidelined for a month. However, if his injury is more severe, he will be absent for Premier League clashes with Brentford (H), Aston Villa (A), Wolverhampton Wanderers (H), Everton (A), Brighton & Hove Albion (H) and Villa (H).
Matches with Club Brugge (A) in the Champions League and Crystal Palace (H) in the Carabao Cup quarterfinals come in December, too.
Arsenal have matches with Bournemouth (A) and reigning champions Liverpool (A) in the Premier League before Gabriel’s potential return in January, while they will also play the FA Cup third round without him. The Brazilian would also miss the Carabao Cup semifinals first leg should Arsenal make it past Palace.
With a number of pivotal fixtures on the horizon across four different competitions, Arsenal will be desperately hoping their worst injury fears aren’t imagined. Either way, they will be missing Gabriel for the foreseeable future.
The Arsenal Matches Gabriel Could Miss
Date
Opponent
Competition
23/11/25
Tottenham (H)
Premier League
26/11/25
Bayern Munich (H)
Champions League
30/11/25
Chelsea (A)
Premier League
03/12/25
Brentford (H)
Premier League
06/12/25
Aston Villa (A)
Premier League
10/12/25
Club Brugge (A)
Champions League
13/12/25
Wolves (H)
Premier League
20/12/25
Everton (A)
Premier League
23/12/25
Crystal Palace (H)
Carabao Cup
27/12/25
Brighton (H)
Premier League
30/11/25
Aston Villa (H)
Premier League
03/01/26
Bournemouth (A)
Premier League
08/01/26
Liverpool (H)
Premier League
TBC
TBC
FA Cup
TBC*
TBC
Carabao Cup
*Only if Arsenal qualify for the Carabao Cup semifinal