Gabriel Martinelli Transfer ‘Discussed’ by European Giants
Bayern Munich are mulling over a potential move to sign Arsenal winger Gabriel Martinelli, according to a report in Germany.
The South American forward endured a mixed campaign at the tip of a blunt Arsenal attack. Following on from a career-best season in 2022–23 which saw the winger rack up 15 Premier League goals—the joint-highest tally any Brazilian has ever managed in England’s top flight—Martinelli has only mustered a combined 14 league goals over the subsequent two years.
As Mikel Arteta goes in search of a bolstering a frontline which collectively underwhelmed during a third consecutive second-place finish, there has been talk of Martinelli making way. Barcelona have been linked with the jet-heeled flier, and now Bayern Munich are thought to be keeping tabs on the 24-year-old, according to BILD’s Christian Falk.
Martinelli is scarcely the only forward linked with the reigning German champions. Bayern have reportedly put another contract offer to Athletic Club’s Nico Williams, while AC Milan star Rafael Leão is thought to be a leading target. There is also growing speculation that they could be interested in the Liverpool duo of Cody Gakpo and Luis Díaz.
This proliferation of potential recruits is thought to be the consequence of Bayern’s sprawling transfer strategy; namely, make enquiries regarding the availability of multiple players rather than settle on a single target.
There would, however, be room in Bayern’s squad for more than one new forward. Following the exit of Leroy Sané, who was thought to be a leading target for Arsenal, Vincent Kompany could also be forced to part ways with Kingsley Coman.
In another potential blow for the Gunners, Bayern have also been linked with RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Šeško, the leading candidate to fill the gaping void at centre-forward in Arsenal’s frontline. Whether Arteta’s side even followthrough with a move for the pricey—and largely unproven—22-year-old is also a matter of debate.