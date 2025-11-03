Arsenal Predicted Lineup vs. Slavia Prague: Arteta Turns to Merino in Attack
There’s a concerning predictability surrounding this Arsenal team for the rest of the Premier League and, perhaps, the rest of the continent.
An outstanding defence is being complemented by improved efficiency in the final third, with the Gunners now delivering the key moments required to claim three points in fixtures they tripped up in last season.
Their stellar run of form continued with a 2–0 win over Burnley at the weekend, meaning Nick Woltemade’s header at the end of September remains the most recent goal this stubborn outfit conceded.
A frenetic schedule is yet to daunt Mikel Arteta’s squad, but the Spaniard may be dealing with a couple of extra absences in midweek. Here’s the Arsenal team that could start against Slavia Prague in Tuesday night’s Champions League clash.
Arsenal Predicted Lineup vs. Slavia Prague (4-3-3)
GK: David Raya—It was another stress-free afternoon for Raya at the weekend, and he’ll hope a tinkered with defence will supply similar protection in the Czech capital.
RB: Jurriën Timber—Arteta could rotate his stiff backline on Tuesday night, but Timber has been relied upon incessantly, and the Dutchman is set to keep his place.
CB: William Saliba—The Frenchman may not be needed for 90 minutes here. The Gunners boss will hope his side are in a comfortable enough position to offer Saliba some respite late on.
CB: Piero Hincapié—The Deadline Day arrival has returned to full fitness, and it looks like he’ll settle in just fine if his display against Brighton & Hove Albion is anything to go by. The Ecuadorian could hand Gabriel a midweek breather.
LB: Myles Lewis-Skelly—Lewis-Skelly was excellent in Gameweek 3 against Atlético Madrid, and the young Englishman could return to the team in Prague. Riccardo Calafiori continues to dominate the Premier League minutes.
CM: Christian Nørgaard—Martín Zubimendi is suspended due to yellow card accumulation, so Nørgaard looks set to make his first Champions League start.
CM: Declan Rice—The England international was instrumental in Saturday’s win at Turf Moor, and he should retain his place in the engine room on Tuesday.
CM: Eberechi Eze—Arsenal are facing a Slavia side with an impressive defensive record, and Eze will have a big role to play in compromising the rigid block the Gunners are set to encounter.
RW: Bukayo Saka—Max Dowman lit up the Emirates last week, but the teenager will have to wait for his first start in this competition. Saka will get the nod down the right.
ST: Mikel Merino—Viktor Gyökeres’s injury setback is unlikely to be serious, but the quick turnaround means the Swede may not be risked. If that’s the case, Merino, who functioned effectively as Arsenal’s emergency striker last season, will start up top.
LW: Leandro Trossard—The Belgian is a shoo-in if Gabriel Martinelli’s still absent, unless Arteta opts to deploy Eze wide left.