Arsenal Plot Three Surprise Deals to Avoid ‘UEFA Squad Cost Rule’
Arsenal have unquestionably been one of the main players of the summer transfer window, recruiting a number of players in their attempt to improve on three consecutive second place finishes in the Premier League.
Kepa Arrizabalaga, Christian Nørgaard, Martín Zubimendi, Noni Madueke, Viktor Gyökeres, Cristhian Mosquera and Eberechi Eze have all landed at Emirates Stadium on permanent transfers this summer.
The club are currently working on a deal to sign Ecuador international Piero Hincapié. If a deal were to be struck for the Bayer Leverkusen man, Arsenal could possibly eclipse the £300 million ($404.4 million) mark spent on transfer fees this summer.
With no marquee outgoing transfers to balance the heavy spend, the Gunners could run into some trouble. According to The Athletic, Arsenal aren’t in danger of breaching the Premier League’s PSR, they are “sailing ever closer to the wind on UEFA’s squad cost rule.“
To avoid any issues with UEFA, Arsenal must concentrate on offloading some of their deadwood. Jakub Kiwior, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Fabio Vieira, Albert Sambi Lokonga and Reiss Nelson are all considered expendable and work is being done to facilitate their exits.
However, the answer to avoid Arsenal’s potential Financial Fair Play breaches might be found in their academy. The Gunners could benefit from loaning or outright selling Hale End talents in the final week of the window.
Three candidates The Athletic pointed towards are 19-year-old Maldini Kacurri, 21-year-old Charles Sagoe Jr. and 19-year-old Ismeal Kabia. Without a clear path to opportunities with the first-team, these youngsters could be in line to exit the club.
It’s anyone’s guess what the final days of the window will bring forth for Arsenal. But it’s clear new sporting director Andrea Berta will be very busy until the dying minutes of deadline day.