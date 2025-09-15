Arsenal Predicted Lineup vs. Athletic Club: Arteta Rotates in Champions League Opener
Arsenal have enjoyed a pair of fruitful Champions League campaigns under Mikel Arteta, and there must be an intrinsic belief that the Gunners can conquer the continent this term.
Arteta‘s side purred on their return from the international break on Saturday, as they put three past an ambiguous Nottingham Forest team led by Ange Postecoglou following Nuno Espírito Santo‘s departure.
The new signings, for the most part, have settled in nicely, and it appears that the issues of 2024–25 have already been alleviated by their summer productivity. Their strength in depth will allow Arteta to rotate handily for Tuesday’s Champions League fixture with Athletic Club if he pleases, but the Spaniard will likely resist wholesale changes.
Here’s how Arsenal could line up at the San Mamés in their league phase opener, as Arteta returns to the Basque Country.
Arsenal Predicted Lineup vs. Athletic Club (4-3-3)
GK: David Raya—The Spaniard fittingly celebrated his 100th Arsenal appearance with a clean sheet on Saturday, and Arteta will not be changing his goalkeeper in midweek.
RB: Ben White—Jurrien Timber is Arsenal’s first-choice right-back, but White will be keen to push the Dutchman, having endured a poor 2024–25 season. With Nico Williams out, Arteta may be encouraged to start the Englishman.
CB: Cristhian Mosquera—William Saliba has trained again ahead of the game and may travel to Spain, but he’ll likely be preserved for Sunday‘s clash against Manchester City. Mosquera was impressive again at the weekend.
CB: Gabriel—Gabriel has been consistently brilliant at the heart of Arsenal’s defence over the past couple of years, emerging as one of Europe’s very best. He’ll start alongside Mosquera again.
LB: Piero Hincapié—The Ecuadorian is set to become Arsenal’s latest debutant, having joined the club on an initial loan on Deadline Day. Hincapié is suited to performing a Riccardo Calafiori-like function.
CM: Martín Zubimendi—Zubimendi scored the first brace of his senior career against Forest, and he‘ll want to feature against Real Sociedad’s bitter Basque rivals.
CM: Declan Rice—The England international earned some respite at the weekend and will be fresh for Tuesday‘s game.
CM: Ethan Nwaneri—Martin Ødegaard’s shoulder injury doesn’t require surgery, but he’ll miss Tuesday’s game, which should open the door for Nwaneri, who replaced him on Saturday, to make Arteta‘s starting XI.
RW: Noni Madueke—Madueke has shone in Bukayo Saka’s absence, and his early-season performances have doubtless triggered plenty to delete social media posts in the wake of his summer arrival.
ST: Viktor Gyökeres—The Swede scored his third Premier League goal on Saturday, and it’s hard to imagine that he won’t produce in front of goal, given the profiles of Arsenal’s wide men.
LW: Eberechi Eze—Eze is an obvious upgrade on Gabriel Martinelli, even if many believe he’s better suited to playing in a more central position. The dazzling playmaker teed up Gyökeres with a pinpoint cross at the weekend.