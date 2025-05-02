Arsenal Predicted Lineup vs. Bournemouth: Premier League
Arsenal will all but guarantee their place in next season's Champions League with victory over Bournemouth on Saturday.
While the Gunners are in a commanding position to finish in the Premier League's top five, they still need six points from their remaining four games to secure their place. Their battle with Bournemouth is followed by clashes with Liverpool and Newcastle United before an admittedly kind finish away to Southampton.
Victory on Saturday would see Arsenal reach the 70-point mark and that should be more than enough for a Champions League berth. Of course, they would also qualify for the competition by winning this year's iteration, although they will have to come from behind in their semifinal second leg with Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday.
Here's how Arsenal could line up for Bournemouth's visit this weekend.
Arsenal Predicted Lineup vs. Bournemouth (4-3-3)
GK: David Raya–– Raya will be tested frequently in Paris midweek but won't be offered a rest on Saturday. Arsenal's on-loan backup goalkeeper Neto is ineligible to face his parent club.
RB: Ben White–– Jurrien Timber looked worse for wear when leaving the field on Tuesday evening and should be replaced by White this weekend. Bournemouth's array of attacking threats will keep him entertained.
CB: William Saliba–– With Gabriel and Riccardo Calafiori in the treatment room, Arsenal have been unable to rest their talismanic centre back Saliba during their hectic recent schedule. He was sent off in the defeat at Bournemouth back in October and will be seeking reveng
CB: Jakub Kiwior–– Evanilson's suspension was lifted after his red card against Manchester United was overturned. The lively Brazilian will be aiming to isolate Kiwior at the Emirates Stadium.
LB: Kieran Tierney–– Tierney will not be an Arsenal player much longer and must make the most of his remaining time in a red shirt before returning to Celtic. A battle with Antoine Semenyo will prove far from straightforward for the Scotland international.
CM: Mikel Merino–– Merino didn't reprise his role as makeshift striker midweek and Arsenal missed his physicality in the final third. The Spaniard is likely to play in his usual midfield role against the Cherries.
CM: Thomas Partey–– The Ghana international's needless suspension proved costly against PSG on Tuesday, with Ousmane Dembele's early strike exposing Arsenal's lack of natural holding midfielder. His return will be welcomed by Arteta ahead of the second leg.
CM: Oleksandr Zinchenko–– The lesser-spotted Zinchenko has been sparingly used this term but is the perfect option for Saturday with his versatility and experience.
RW: Ethan Nwaneri–– Nwaneri's remarkable breakout season has been a joy to behold for Arsenal supporters, who will expect some magic from the precious youngster this weekend. He will prove a major test for rumoured Liverpool target Milos Kerkez.
ST: Leandro Trossard–– The absence of Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz is still being sorely felt, especially when it comes to rotation. Trossard, who started midweek, may have to lead the line again.
LW: Raheem Sterling–– Sterling's torrid Arsenal loan is coming to a conclusion and neither party will be saddened by its end. The Chelsea winger has managed just one goal for the Gunners.