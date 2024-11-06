Arsenal Predicted Lineup vs. Inter Milan: Champions League
Arsenal faces its most challenging test of the Champions League league phase when it travels back to Italy to face Inter Milan.
Arsenal opened the league phase with a draw against fellow Serie A side Atalanta, but Inter Milan is a different beast. Not to mention, Arsenal's form is slipping in the Premier League. The Gunners sit ninth on seven points coming into the game after defeating Shakhtar Donetsk last time out at home. A win would see Mikel Arteta's side leapfrog Inter moving up into the top eight spots.
Martin Ødegaard returned to full training this week, but Declan Rice picked up an injury against Newcastle United last weekend and isn't traveling for the game. That could spell trouble for Arteta if his captain isn't fit enough to start the match and has to appear off the bench.
Arsenal could look completely different given Ødegaard's availability. If he's fit enough to start, expect to see Arteta's 4-3-3. Though, if he's not ready to start, it'll be the same 4-4-2. Given Arteta's comments in the pre-match build, it's looking like the latter.
Arsenal Predicted Lineup vs. Inter Milan: Champions League (4-4-2)
GK: David Raya—Arsenal's keeper hasn't conceded a goal in the Champions League. A stark contrast from the team's domestic form.
LB: Jakub Kiwior—Needing a big performance out of his left-back, Kiwior gets the nod. If it's not going well, Zinchenko could be an early substitute candidate. If Ben White is fit after coming on as a substitute against Newcastle, expect Timber to slot in here and White to start at RB.
CB: Gabriel—No surprise here. Gabriel partners Saliba hoping for another clean sheet.
CB: William Saliba—He's had heaps of praise thrown his way by Virgil Van Dijk in recent days, but a statement here will build belief for Arsenal's chances to go deep in Europe's biggest competition.
RB: Jurrien Timber—The Dutchman gets the start on the right if White isn't available. If not, he's on the left. He's been great for Arsenal but has suffered a bit through injury to start the season
LM: Gabriel Martinelli—Martinelli provides the width and pace down the left flank, but fans want him to be more decisive and take opposing defenders on as he's done in the past.
CM: Thomas Partey—The Ghanaian gets the start in midfield as the anchor after having deputized at right-back in recent games.
CM: Mikel Merino—The Spaniard slots in on the left as a combative midfielder looking to win duels and get his team up the pitch.
RM: Bukayo Saka—Arsenal's star gets the captain's armband hoping to lead his team to a big victory.
ST: Kai Havertz—Havertz has slowed down recently, but continues to work hard for his side up top in the press. Questions surround the Gunners' attacking options up front and centrally.
ST: Leandro Trossard—Trossard gets the nod to pair Havertz if Ødegaard isn't fit enough to start. Gabriel Jesus scored last week in the EFL Cup, but Trossard should start here.