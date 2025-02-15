Arsenal Predicted Lineup vs. Leicester City: Premier League
Arsenal face Leicester City in the Premier League looking to put some pressure on Liverpool in the title race.
Out of the Carabao Cup and the FA Cup, Arsenal put full focus on the Premier League and Champions League with just 14 games left in the former. Liverpool failed to capitalize on their game in hand dropping points against Everton. Though, Arsenal head into the business end of the season lacking attacking options.
Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz are out for the rest of the season while Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka recover from hamstring injuries. Mikel Arteta has his work cut out for him after the club failed to do any business in the January transfer window.
If Arsenal want to chase down Liverpool, a strong performance against a team ranked 18th in the league currently is a must.
Here's how Arsenal's team and attack could look against the Foxes.
Arsenal Predicted Lineup vs. Leicester City (4-3-3)
GK: David Raya—Raya will be unhappy with the goals he conceded against Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup.
LB: Riccardo Calafiori—Calafiori starts at left back as he looks to maintain match fitness.
CB: Gabriel—Gabriel's dominance on set pieces will be important given Arsenal's lack of attacking options.
CB: William Saliba—Saliba had his hands full last time out with Alexander Isak caushing problems all game.
RB: Jurrien Timber—Timber starts to complete the back four.
CM: Thomas Partey—Partey starts in midfield, but Jorginho could be an option as Arteta looks to balance his midfield's minutes.
CM: Declan Rice—Rice must be on the front foot and looking to create scoring opportunities.
CM: Martin Ødegaard—The captain must take more responsibility in the final third with Saka, Martinelli, Havertz and Jesus out.
LW: Raheem Sterling—Sterling starts off the left as Arteta hopes he can find decent form.
RW: Ethan Nwaneri—Nwaneri is the only option to start on the right.
ST: Leandro Trossard—Trossard's ability to play with both feet makes him the best option to start at striker now.