Arsenal Predicted Lineup vs. Liverpool: Premier League
Arsenal are aiming to recover from continental heartbreak at Anfield when they visit Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday.
The Gunners squandered their chance to reach the Champions League final midweek as they were beaten for a second time by Paris Saint-Germain. That means it's another trophy-less campaign for Arsenal after Liverpool beat them to the Premier League title two weeks ago.
Arsenal will be eager to exact some revenge on the Reds at Anfield and take a step towards confirming their place in the Champions League, although that's almost certainly guaranteed already.
Here is how Arsenal could line up on Merseyside.
Arsenal Predicted Lineup vs. Liverpool (4-3-3)
GK: David Raya—The Arsenal goalkeeper won't be expecting a clean sheet on Sunday. The Gunners haven't shut Liverpool out at Anfield in the Premier League since 2012 and have been surprisingly open defensively in recent weeks.
RB: Ben White—Jurriën Timber has struggled with injuries on and off over the past month and White could replace him in the starting lineup given the quick turnaround between fixtures.
CB: William Saliba—Saliba has reportedly opened new contract talks with Arsenal amid interest from Real Madrid. The Gunners desperately need to iron out new terms for their talismanic defender.
CB: Jakub Kiwior—Gabriel has been a sizeable absentee for Arsenal, with their defensive record far less impressive without the dominant Brazilian. Kiwior has not made many mistakes since stepping in but is still an inferior option by some distance.
LB: Myles Lewis-Skelly—Mohamed Salah will be Lewis-Skelly's responsibility on Sunday but the youngster seldom fails to turn up against the world's best. It's an invaluable learning experience.
CM: Martin Ødegaard—The skipper has been fairly scrutinised for his lack of impact on the grand stage this term and he will receive more criticism if he fails to turn up against Liverpool.
CM: Thomas Partey—Partey was expected to shore things up for Arsenal during the semifinal second leg with PSG midweek but the Ghana international couldn't prevent the French side's attacking dynamos. Can he do better against the Reds?
CM: Declan Rice—When Ødegaard has shrunk, Rice has stood tall. He was Arsenal's talisman in the Champions League and could be the difference-maker as the Gunners look to better the title winners.
RW: Bukayo Saka—Saka will be aiming to exploit Andy Robertson's demise on the Scotsman's 250th league appearance for the Reds. He caused him all manner of issues in the reverse fixture in October.
ST: Mikel Merino—Merino scored in the Premier League draw at the start of the season before he made the move to centre forward. He'll be aiming to do the same at Anfield and always proves a nuisance at the very least.
LW: Gabriel Martinelli—The Brazilian has a strong record against Liverpool and has often tormented Trent Alexander-Arnold. Arne Slot has confirmed that Conor Bradley will be his adversary, at least to start with, on Sunday.