Arsenal Predicted Lineup vs. Manchester United: Premier League
Arsenal hosts Manchester United at the Emirates Stadium in the Premier League with the Gunners looking to continue its run of form coming out of the international break.
Arsenal has won its last three games scoring 13 goals as Mikel Arteta's side looks to close the gap to Liverpool. Putting five past Sporting CP and West Ham United in the Champions League and Premier League respectively should have Arsenal firing on all cylinders when Ruben Amorim's Manchester United comes to London.
Arsenal has dominated Manchester United in recent history. Winners of four of the last five meetings, the Gunners have been dominant—especially at home. Dating back to March 2019, the Gunners have won five of its last six home games against the Red Devils drawing the other.
United comes in after demolishing Everton in Amorim's first league home game. Both teams need to make a statement for different reasons: United wanting to show early it's on the right track under the Portuguese head coach, and Arsenal looking to remind people it's a favorite to lift the title despite a nine point gap.
Here's how Arsenal could line up when it welcomes Manchester United on Wednesday, Dec. 4.
Arsenal Predicted Lineup vs. Manchester United (4-3-3)
GK: David Raya—Arsenal might've won three in a row in all competitions, but Raya hasn't gotten back to his consistent, clean sheet ways.
LB: Riccardo Calafiori—In typical Arteta fashion, the Italian's fitness is a question mark. If he's fit, he starts. Calafiori has been immense when he's played, but if he's not fit Oleksandr Zinchenko or Jakub Kiwior could come into the side.
CB: Gabriel—The Brazilian is back to his goal scoring ways on set pieces. Seemingly donning the nickname of Batman with his new celebration, he's always a threat on corners.
CB: William Saliba—Saliba partners Gabriel as the Frenchman looks to remind everyone why they're one of the best pairings in the world.
RB: Jurrien Timber—Timber has a huge weight on his shoulders to consistently perform each week with Ben White out for months.
CM: Declan Rice—The England midfielder starts off toward the left as he builds form and consistency after a slow start to the season.
CM: Jorginho—Jorginho completed the full 90 against West Ham. With question marks surrounding Mikel Merino and Thomas Partey's fitness, he starts again but could be an early substitute to preserve his legs given a busy December.
CM: Martin Ødegaard—Ødegaard's return has reignited Arsenal's attack. The club captain completes the midfield on the right.
LW: Leandro Trossard—The Belgian starts on the left after scoring against West Ham.
ST: Kai Havertz—No questions here, Havertz leads the line.
RW: Bukayo Saka—Saka remains Arsenal's best player leading the league with 10 assists. Mohamed Salah, the next closest, trails him by three.