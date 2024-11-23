Arsenal Predicted Lineup vs. Nottingham Forest: Premier League
Arsenal returns from the November international break hosting early season surprise Nottingham Forest at the Emirates Stadium.
The Gunners come into the tie fourth in the Premier League, nine points off the pace set by Arne Slot's Liverpool. Mikel Arteta's team has dropped points in four consecutive Premier League matches and desperately needs to get healthy fast. Martin Ødegaard returned and played the full 90 against Chelsea last time out after suffering an ankle injury in September, yet another member is now set to be sidelined for months.
Ben White will miss "months" after undergoing knee surgery, according to Arteta. Reinforcements might be arriving with Riccardo Calafiori training this week, though depth remains a problem.
Arsenal faces a Forest side equal on points through 11 games. Nuno Espírito Santo's strong start to the season was boosted by a win at Anfield back in September.
Here's how Arsenal could look come Saturday's match.
GK: David Raya—The Premier League golden glove winner needs to get back to clean sheet ways and fast if Arsenal is to close the gap.
LB: Riccardo Calafiori—The Italian trained this week and should slide back into the starting XI.
CB: Gabriel—One of Arsenal's best defenders is also their best weapon on set pieces.
CB: William Saliba—Saliba partners Gabriel as we get a look at perhaps Arteta's preferred back four.
RB: Jurrien Timber—Timber slides out right with Calafiori coming back into the team and White out for a significant period.
CM: Declan Rice—Rice was a question mark against Chelsea, though he played and also trained this week after pulling out of international duty.
CM: Thomas Partey—The Ghanaian has seen his form rise after a slow start to the season.
CM: Martin Ødegaard—The captain needs to find his form and quickly after recovering from his injury. Arsenal greatly missed his ability to pick a pass and create opportunities while absent.
LW: Gabriel Martinelli—Martinelli and Trossard both haven't hit heights previously achieved the last two seasons. The Brazilian gets the nod with the need to continue improving.
ST: Kai Havertz—The German has slowed down a bit after a scorching start. He's imperative in holding up play with his back toward goal, but fans want more from him when facing it.
RW: Bukayo Saka—Having trained, Saka will start on the right. No questions here.