Arsenal Predicted Lineup vs. PSG: Champions League Semifinals
Arsenal are preparing for their first Champions League semifinal in 16 years, with Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain visiting the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday night.
The Gunners enjoyed having the weekend off in the lead-up to the opening leg of the semi, but they were forced to endure Liverpool's Premier League title celebration at this early juncture following an indifferent domestic run.
Arsenal have long put their eggs in the Champions League basket, and Mikel Arteta is aiming to lead the north Londoners to the competition's showpiece event for the first time since 2006. They should take inspiration from the Women's team, who produced a stunning second leg performance against Lyon on Sunday to qualify for the Women's Champions League final.
A first leg advantage is key for Arteta's side, who'll visit the Parc des Princes next Wednesday, and here's how they could line up at the Emirates.
Arsenal predicted lineup vs PSG (4-3-3)
GK: David Raya - Raya has been brilliant this season, but he produced a woeful performance last time out against Crystal Palace. The Spaniard will require a reversion to his usual self against the French champions.
RB: Jurrien Timber - Timber dominated his two duels with Vinicius Junior in the quarter-final, and he'll be put to the test by PSG's fluid, interchangeable frontline.
CB: William Saliba - The French defender's recovery speed will prove crucial over the two legs. Saliba's had a couple of iffy moments as of late, and such lapses in concentration will be pounced upon by Luis Enrique's side.
CB: Jakub Kiwior - Gabriel's replacement has performed superbly since stepping up, and he scored his first goal for the club last week. He impressed against Real Madrid, although there was a sense that the Spaniards didn't get at Kiwior as much as they should've done.
LB: Myles Lewis-Skelly - Lewis-Skelly's taken to this stage like a fish to water, and this is another chance for the teenager to strut his stuff under the bright lights.
CM: Declan Rice - Thomas Partey's suspension forces Arteta into a midfield rethink, and we'll likely see the same front six which started in the 4-0 win at Ipswich. Rice is a shoo-in to start at the base of midfield in the Ghanaian's absence.
CM: Mikel Merino - Merino was excellent in midfield at Portman Road, and he'll feature from the do-it-all #8 function in Arteta's system assuming he's overcome his minor injury concern in time.
CM: Martin Odegaard - The skipper has struggled for form since returning from an ankle ligament injury in the winter, but he's at least recorded a couple of assists in recent outings. While he's not been at his best, Odegaard won't be dropped for the semifinal.
RW: Bukayo Saka - Nuno Mendes has labelled Saka as his toughest-ever opponent, and the pair will face off for a second time at the Emirates this season. It's fair to say that the Arsenal superstar is currently up on points.
ST: Leandro Trossard - Trossard enters the first leg in good scoring form after struggling for goals during the first two thirds of the season. He was excellent when PSG visited the Emirates in October, mitigating Martin Odegaard's creative void that night.
LW: Gabriel Martinelli - The winger was excellent over the two legs against Madrid, and Arteta will once again lean on the dogged Brazilian down Arsenal's left.