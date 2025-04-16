Real Madrid 1–2 Arsenal: Player Ratings As Gunners Eliminate Defending European Champions
Arsenal ended Real Madrid's European title defense after eliminating the Spanish giants 5–1 on aggregate in the Champions League quarterfinals.
Arsenal came into the fixture up 3–0 on aggregate after a brilliant performance from Declan Rice in the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinals. The Gunners had a golden opportunity to make it a four-goal cushion in the early stages of the second leg, but Bukayo Saka saw his penalty saved by Thibaut Courtois in the 13th minute.
Real Madrid thought they won a penalty of their own in the 23rd minute, but a five-minute VAR review reversed the original decision. The Santiago Bernabéu willed the hosts to get on the scoresheet, but like so many times this season, Real Madrid could not muster a first-half goal. In fact, they went down the tunnel with zero shots on target.
Arsenal all-but buried any hopes Real Madrid had of mounting a comeback when Saka chipped Courtois in the 65th minute to give the visitors the 4–0 lead on aggregate. Vinícius Júnior quickly pulled one back for Real Madrid after catching William Saliba out in possession, but one goal was not nearly enough for Carlo Ancelotti's men. Gabriel Martinelli went on to bag a stoppage-time winner to hand Real Madrid the 2–1 defeat on the night.
For the first time in Ancelotti's Real Madrid career, Los Blancos crashed out of the Champions League in the quarterfinals. Ancelotti will have to answer a lot of questions about his team's underwhelming display just one year after they lifted their record 15th Champions League title.
Arsenal, meanwhile, are now the only Premier League club through to the Champions League semifinals and will face PSG with a trip to Munich on the line.
Check out player ratings from the game below.
JOIN SI SOCCER'S REAL MADRID WHATSAPP COMMUNITY - GET ALL THE LATEST NEWS AND ANALYSIS STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE
Real Madrid Player Ratings vs. Arsenal (4-2-3-1)
Ratings Provided by Fotmob
Players
Ratings
GK: Thibaut Courtois
7/10
RB: Lucas Vázquez
6.7/10
CB: Antonio Rüdiger
6/10
CB: Raúl Asencio
6.5/10
LB: David Alaba
6.2/10
DM: Fede Valverde
7.5/10
DM: Aurélien Tchouaméni
6.9/10
RW: Rodrygo
6.8/10
AM: Jude Bellingham
6.6/10
LW: Vinícius Júnior
8.1/10
ST: Kylian Mbappé
7/10
SUB: Fran García (61' for Alaba)
6/10
SUB: Dani Ceballos (61' for Vázquez)
6.9/10
SUB: Endrick (61' for Rodrygo)
5.9/10
SUB: Luka Modrić (61' for Asencio)
6.3/10
SUB: Brahim Díaz (75' for Mbappé)
N/A
JOIN SI SOCCER'S ARSENAL WHATSAPP COMMUNITY - GET ALL THE LATEST NEWS AND ANALYSIS STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE
Arsenal Player Ratings vs. Real Madrid (4-3-3)
Ratings Provided by Fotmob
Players
Ratings
GK: David Raya
7.5/10
RB: Jurrien Timber
6.2/10
CB: William Saliba
6.3/10
CB: Jakub Kiwior
6.8/10
LB: Myles Lewis-Skelly
7.5/10
CM: Martin Ødegaard
7/10
CM: Thomas Partey
7/10
CM: Declan Rice
7.4/10
RW: Bukayo Saka
7.6/10
ST: Mikel Merino
8.7/10
LW: Gabriel Martinelli
7.9/10
SUB: Leandro Trossard (77' for Saka)
5.8/10
SUB: Kieran Tierney (95' for Martinelli)
N/A
SUB: Ben White (95' for Timber)
N/A
SUB: Oleksandr Zinchenko (95' for Rice)
N/A