Arsenal Predicted Lineup vs. Southampton: Premier League
Arsenal looks to keep pace with Liverpool and Manchester City when it welcomes a familiar face back to the Emirates Stadium.
Arsenal hosts promoted Southampton and former goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale. Southampton home and away ended up being detrimental to Arsenal's title chase in 2022–23. Arsenal dropped four points to the Saints coming up short in its quest for a Premier League trophy. Southampton was relegated at the end of the season and then promoted for the start of this season.
Not only is the team out for revenge, but a friendly face is between the posts on the opposing side. Aaron Ramsdale was sold to Southampton at the start of the season and understandably so. He lost his starting position to David Raya and wanted consistent minutes.
If Arsenal wants to take another step toward the title, three points out against a former teammate is necessary.
Arsenal Predicted Lineup vs. Southampton (4-3-3)
GK: David Raya—Raya will be extra motivated to keep a clean sheet with the man he unseated across the pitch.
LB: Jakub Kiwior—Timber was substituted at halftime vs. PSG. Arteta plays it safe bringing Kiwior into the side.
CB: Gabriel—No questions here, one-half of the best defensive pairing the league starts.
CB: William Saliba—Saliba partners Gabriel with an eye on getting back to clean sheets.
LB: Riccardo Calafiori—The Italian continues to endear himself to the Arsenal support. He starts on the right with question marks on Ben White and Jurrien Timber's fitness.
CM: Declan Rice—Rice gets the start as the left-sided midfielder looking to impact multiple phases.
CM: Thomas Partey—Partey starts next to Rice after his best performance of the season against PSG. He could be an early substitute if a healthy lead is established.
CM: Leandro Trossard—Trossard has the creative responsibility, but he's also tasked with pressing alongside Kai Havertz. Merino could get more minutes coming on for Trossard later in the game.
LW: Gabriel Martinelli—Martinelli looks to get on the scoresheet again after scoring and assisting last time out vs. Leicester City.
ST: Kai Havertz—Havertz scored vs. Leicester and PSG. It might not always be pretty, but Havertz is essential to Arsenal's title hopes.
RW: Bukayo Saka—One of the first names on the team sheet, Saka goes for a seventh straight league game with an assist.