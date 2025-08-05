Arsenal Predicted Lineup vs. Villarreal: Gyokeres Ready For First Start?
The Emirates faithful will catch a glimpse of Arsenal‘s new additions for the first time on Wednesday, as the Gunners take on Villarreal.
Five of the club’s fresh faces were in action out in the Far East, including Viktor Gyökeres, who eventually completed a £63.5 million ($87 million) move at the end of July and appeared in Arsenal colours for the first time in the maiden North London Derby played overseas.
For many, the Swede is Arteta’s missing piece, but Gyökeres’s relentless scoring habit in Portugal combined with Arsenal’s desperation for a sharpshooter means expectations are sky-high. His cameo against Tottenham Hotspur was a non-event, but there are two more opportunities for Gyökeres to get minutes under his belt before the Gunners travel to Old Trafford for their first game of the 2025–26 Premier League season.
Here’s how Arsenal could line up for their home friendly against Villarreal.
Arsenal Predicted Lineup vs. Villarreal (4-3-3)
GK: David Raya—The back-to-back Premier League Golden Glove winner was lobbed from distance by Pape Matar Sarr last time out, and the Tottenham midfielder’s strike from halfway proved to be the game’s decisive moment.
RB: Ben White—White has earned plenty of minutes in preseason so far, and the lack of alternatives in Jurrien Timber’s absence means the Englishman should get the nod again here.
CB: William Saliba—Arteta should offer minutes to new signing Cristhian Mosquera on Wednesday, but Saliba, a mainstay in the team this summer, is likely to retain his place.
CB: Jakub Kiwior—Porto are reportedly interested in signing the Polish international, who performed well during the backend of 2024–25. With Gabriel and Riccardo Calafiori likely to miss out again, Kiwior should partner Saliba.
LB: Myles Lewis-Skelly—The teenager was dispossessed in the build-up to Sarr’s winner, although replays showed a trip from Richarlison which forced Lewis-Skelly into the giveaway. Unless Arteta wants to put Oleksandr Zinchenko in the shop window, the young England international will start at left-back.
CM: Martin Zubimendi—The Spaniard should alleviate Arsenal’s woes against deep-lying defences by virtue of his willingness to combine and progress in central areas. He should be the Gunners’ starting No. 6 on Matchday 1.
CM: Declan Rice—We’re yet to see much of a change with Rice regarding his role, with Arteta still viewing the dominant midfielder as more of a box-crashing No. 8.
CM: Martin Ødegaard—The skipper has merely flickered this summer ahead of a big season. Supporters are expecting Ødegaard to enjoy a resurgent 2025–26 off the back of a poor campaign, and Ethan Nwaneri has put pressure on the Nordic playmaker to perform.
RW: Bukayo Saka—Noni Madueke should make his Arsenal debut on Wednesday, with the ex-Chelsea winger capable of either flank. Saka failed to light up the Far East on tour, but will be hoping to put on a show for the Emirates faithful here.
ST: Kai Havertz—Gyökeres is the man everyone wants to see, but don’t be surprised if the Swedish hitman appears off the bench again. Havertz has has a good preseason thus far.
LW: Gabriel Martinelli—Madueke may well get a chance from the off down the left, especially with Leandro Trossard likely to miss out. However, Arteta could ease the new addition in by bringing him onto the pitch later in proceedings.