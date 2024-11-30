Arsenal Predicted Lineup vs. West Ham United: Premier League
After a disappointing start to the month, Arsenal will look to end November with a victory over West Ham to keep the pressure on Liverpool and Manchester City atop the Premier League table.
Arsenal finally managed its first EPL victory in over a month when it defeated Nottingham Forest last weekend. The Gunners were on a string of underwhelming performances that featured draws against Liverpool and Chelsea, and defeats to Newcastle United and Inter Milan. Now, coming off an impressive 1–5 victory over Sporting CP in the Champions League, the Gunners can make it three victories in a row if they secure three points against the Hammers.
Mikel Arteta will once again be without Ben White and Takehiro Tomiyasu as the two players recover from respective knee injuries. Gabriel is also a doubt after the Brazilian was forced to come off the pitch due to injury against Sporting CP.
With Manchester City and Liverpool set to clash on Sunday, a win for Arsenal against the 14th place Hammers could be the first step in closing the gap atop the table.
Here's how Arsenal could line up against West Ham on Nov. 30.
Arsenal Predicted Lineup vs. West Ham United (4-3-3)
GK: David Raya—Raya will hope to keep his second consecutive clean sheet in the Premier League.
RB: Jurrien Timber—The Dutchman will continue filling in for the injured White on the right flank.
CB: Gabriel—The Brazilian will take his rightful place alongside Saliba as long as he is healthy. Expect Jakub Kiwior to start in his place if Gabriel can only feature off the bench.
CB: William Saliba—As one of Arteta's most reliable defenders, Saliba will look to help his goalkeeper keep Jarrod Bowen off the scoresheet.
LB: Riccardo Calafiori—The pressure is on the 22-year-old to bounce back from an underwhelming midweek performance.
CM: Martin Ødegaard—Arsenal is a different team with its captain on the pitch. Ødegaard is set to make his third consecutive start since returning from injury.
CM: Thomas Partey—The Gunners will rely on Partey's passing to open the game up and deliver more crisp through balls to Bukayo Saka.
CM: Declan Rice—The England international played his best match in over a month on Tuesday and bagged an assist for his efforts.
RW: Bukayo Saka—Fresh off recording a goal and an assist against Sporting CP, Saka will look to continue his flying form on the right wing.
ST: Kai Havertz—The striker finally found the back of the net for the Gunners for the first time in a month on Tuesday, bringing his total up to eight goals across all competitions this season.
LW: Leandro Trossard—The 29-year-old could find himself back in the XI on Saturday should Arteta wish to give Gabriel Martinelli a rest before Arsenal's midweek clash with Manchester United.