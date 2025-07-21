Arsenal Release Slick 2025–26 Away Kit Inspired by 90s Classic
Arsenal have belatedly unveiled their new away kit for the 2025–26 campaign, ending the anticipation with a modern twist on a classic from the 1990s.
Few football clubs have harnessed the power of nostalgia quite like Arsenal. This fickle obsession with the past was once considered a disease by 17th century doctors, yet the Gunners have inspired a sense of feverish fanfare by looking back in time.
The latest trip down memory lane is a revamp of the club’s 1994–95 away shirt. The lightning bolts zig-zagging down the shirt remain, although the blue is slightly darker, with adidas’s three stripes snaking over the shoulders in a vibrant red.
Back in the mid-1990s, when the likes of Ian Wright, Ray Parlour and Tony Adams wore the original iteration of this design, Arsenal endured a ruinous campaign. The season was marred by the stunning sacking of iconic manager George Graham, who was dismissed in February after financial irregularities surrounding transfers.
News of Graham’s unexpected departure broke on the same morning Arsenal were preparing to face Nottingham Forest. Lee Dixon described the dressing room as in a “state of shock” while Kevin Campbell recalled: “It was pretty surreal.”
The Gunners slumped to a 12th-place Premier League finish but recovered some composure under the temporary stewardship of Stewart Houston to reach the European Cup Winners’ Cup final. Arsenal lost the showpiece fixture to Real Zaragoza.
The video accompanying the club’s kit release—unintentionally or otherwise—captures the sense of forbidding doom from that campaign with an homage to Godzilla. Yet, rather than the cities of New York or Paris being toppled by a giant reptile, Arsenal’s players decked out in the new kit are 300-foot tall. Ironically, one of the few characters in the short clip which is not oversized is the club’s dinosaur mascot, Gunnersaurus Rex.