‘He Wants to Join Them’—Arsenal Ruthlessly Hijack Rival’s Transfer Pursuit
Arsenal look set to land Eberechi Eze ahead of north London rivals Tottenham Hotspur after rapidly stepping up interest in the Crystal Palace attacker on Wednesday.
Even though Eze played for Palace in their season opener against Chelsea on Sunday, the situation appeared to be heading towards a deal with Tottenham.
Spurs had allowed a £68 million ($91.5 million) release clause to expire but were hoping to negotiate a deal starting from a guaranteed £55 million. Eze himself was believed to be “open” to the move.
But things have suddenly changed with less than two weeks of the transfer window remaining.
The Athletic writes that Spurs had agreed a proposed transfer with Palace earlier on Wednesday, with an understanding also in place with Eze. But the Eagles held off finalising things due to wanting the England international to play in Thursday night’s UEFA Conference League play-off.
That seemingly left the door open for Arsenal and the Gunners took full advantage. Mikel Arteta’s side are said to have indicated their willingness to meet the conditions for a transfer and, with Eze wanting to join them instead, it pushes Spurs out of the picture. The Lilywhites are now reportedly ready to look at alternative options if Eze becomes an Arsenal player, which seems likely.
Eze operates as a winger or No. 10, with Arsenal’s interest separate to a new reported desire to pursue backup striker after Kai Havertz suffered another injury.
Eze supported Arsenal growing up and was part of the club’s youth setup until the age of 13. He later had spells at Reading, Fulham and Millwall, but it was Queens Park Rangers where his big break came, earning a first professional contract at 18 following a successful trial. QPR negotiated a 15% sell-on clause when the player was sold to Palace in 2020, entitling them a cut of the profit.