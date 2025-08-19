Eberechi Eze ‘Nears’ Crystal Palace Exit Despite Release Clause Expiry
Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly “stepping up” efforts to sign Eberechi Eze from Crystal Palace.
As interest in the England international ramped up, Eze remained a Palace player going into the opening weekend of the new season and turned out for the Eagles in their 0–0 draw with Chelsea, despite doubts he would feature—an early strike from a free-kick was ruled out after a VAR review.
According to The Guardian, Spurs have held “further talks” over Eze. Things appear to be heading towards a transfer, but Palace understandably want to sign a replacement before sanctioning his exit.
Eze, a boyhood Arsenal fan and former academy player, is thought to be open to joining Tottenham and is represented by an “influential” agency with “close links” to the club.
Spurs opted against triggering a £68 million ($92 million) release clause before it expired last Friday, which would have required the total fee to be paid up front, and are hoping to negotiate a deal starting at a guaranteed £55 million, plus add-ons.
Although the north London side have been interested in Eze for some time, their need for him has gone up a level since James Maddison was sidelined with an ACL injury. Dejan Kulusevski, arguably the squad’s best creator, is also currently ruled out too.
Joining Tottenham would mean playing Champions League football this season. But 27-year-old Eze, an England international since 2023, has worked his way up and needed to be patient. He was let go by Arsenal at the age of 13 and, after subsequent spells at Fulham, Reading and Millwall, was at risk of falling out of football at 18 upon being released by the latter. Eze managed to secure a trial with Queens Park Rangers and sufficiently impressed to earn a first professional contract.
QPR negotiated a sell-on clause when they sold Eze to Palace in 2020 for £17 million and will pocket 15% of whatever profit is made on the deal, which stands to be a lot.