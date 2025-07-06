Report: Arsenal Take Huge Step in Viktor Gyokeres Transfer
Arsenal have agreed personal terms with Viktor Gyökeres and are in “advanced talks” with Sporting CP regarding a transfer fee for the prolific forward, according to multiple reports.
The pursuit of Gyökeres has become an all-consuming topic of debate for Arsenal this summer. A staggering haul of 97 goals across 102 appearances for Sporting have propelled the former Brighton and Coventry City striker to untold heights of demand.
Once considered to be a leading target for the likes of Manchester United, Juventus and Atlético Madrid, it now appears that Gyökeres is on the cusp of joining Arsenal. The Gunners have managed to strike an agreement with the player over a five-year contract, The Athletic claim, while discussions with Sporting over a suitable fee are “progressing”.
Mikel Arteta’s side are “getting closer” to finalising this highly anticipated deal following a further round of talks with the Portuguese champions on Sunday, Fabrizio Romano first reported.
Sporting president Frederico Varandas has made it abundantly clear that his side will not be bullied or blackmailed into any cut-price sale of their most prized asset. Initial reports of a deal worth as little as £59.7 million ($82 million) were abruptly dismissed by Sporting’s president, although they will not demand Gyökeres’s full £85.3 million ($117.1 million) buyout clause is paid.
Amid these widespread reports of an imminent arrival, BBC Sport urged a “degree of caution” until negotiations are sealed.
Arteta is thought to be pushing for the arrival of a new striker before Arsenal begin their pre-season preparations for the new Premier League campaign. Martín Zubimendi’s long-awaited arrival was finally confirmed by the division’s perennial runners-up on Sunday, bolstering the base of Arsenal’s midfield.
While the Spaniard’s acquisition will be warmly welcomed once his subtle influence becomes more evident as the season progresses, Arsenal’s demand for a new striker has threatened to boil over among an expectant fanbase.
Sports Illustrated polled more than 24,000 supporters of the north London club this month and an overwhelming 88% admitted that they were “worried” no new centre-forward had been recruited.
But those fears could soon be allayed.