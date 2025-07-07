Viktor Gyokeres Makes ‘Sacrifice’ to Accelerate Arsenal Transfer
Viktor Gyökeres has reportedly given up a proportion of his proposed Arsenal salary to allow the Premier League side to inflate the transfer fee they are offering to Sporting CP.
After months of speculation, unfounded frenzy and accusations of blackmail, it finally appears as though a conclusion to the Gyökeres transfer saga is in sight. Mikel Arteta’s perennially striker-less runners-up are widely reported to be in the final stages of negotiations.
A contract for Gyökeres has been struck and talks over a transfer fee may very well have also been concluded thanks in no small part to the direct intervention of the Swedish striker himself, Record reports.
According to the Portuguese publication, Gyökeres has agreed to give up €2 million (£1.7 million, $2.4 million) from his proposed five-year Arsenal contract so that the Gunners can increase their initial offer to €65 million (£56.1 million, $76.5 million). Sporting will reportedly be entitled to a further €15 million (£13 million, $17.7 million) in add-ons based upon Gyökeres’s performances in north London, ensuring that the final figure adheres to the Portuguese champions’ very public valuation.
This gesture from Gyökeres would theoretically be spread across the length of his initial contract, which is still thought to be considerably lucrative. Yet, it is symbolic of his alleged willingness to facilitate a move to the Premier League.
Gyökeres has already been on the books of an English top-flight club. Brighton & Hove Albion spotted this rampaging goal-muncher tearing it up with the best Sweden had to offer back in January 2018. Despite spending three-and-a-half years under contract on the south coast, Gyökeres was entitled to just eight appearances for the Seagulls and never got a minute in the Premier League.
After underwhelming spells with FC St. Pauli and Swansea City, there was some consternation among the Coventry City fanbase when the club splashed £1 million ($1.4 million) permanently sign him in 2021 after six middling months on loan. It proved to be an inspired bit of business, as Gyökeres rattled in 40 goals across his two full seasons in the West Midlands before joining Sporting for €24 million (£20.7 million, $28.3 million) two years ago. Now it is the Portuguese outfit’s turn to cash in on the late bloomer.