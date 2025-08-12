Tottenham ‘Rival’ Arsenal for Top Target, ‘Separate’ Deal to Savinho
Unsatisfied with an ambitious approach for Manchester City’s Savinho, Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly reopened discussions over a deal for Eberechi Eze.
Crystal Palace’s creative fulcrum has been routinely linked with a move to Spurs’ fierce north London rivals Arsenal this summer. After leading the Eagles to the club’s first-ever major trophy in their history, which was swiftly followed up by Sunday’s Community Shield, the FA Cup winner is expected to be on the move this summer.
Interested suitors have until Friday to trigger Eze’s release clause, which is thought to be worth a total of £67.5 million ($89.8 million), with £60 million guaranteed and the rest made up of predetermined add-ons. Palace would demand a similar fee after that deadline, The Guardian claim, and have already lined up Leicester City’s Bilal El Khannouss as his replacement.
Eze is described as “keen” on a move to Tottenham by Fabrizio Romano, who was also the first to reveal that Spurs are preparing offers for the England international and Savinho.
Thomas Frank has already seen Son Heung-min sold to LAFC and lost James Maddison to a season-derailing ACL tear. The duo finished as Tottenham’s first and second most prolific assist providers last season, combining to create 16 Premier League goals between them.
Spurs have brought in Mohammed Kudus and permanently sealed a deal for Mathys Tel, but there is clearly room for more attacking impetus. Savinho chipped in with an impressive eight Premier League assists during his debut campaign in the competition last term, which may explain why City are reportedly reluctant to let their winger leave.
If there is to be a deal for the Brazilian, it will reportedly cost upwards of £50 million.