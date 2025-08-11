Savinho: Man City Receive Shock ‘Approach’ From Premier League Rival, Price Tag Set
Tottenham Hotspur have surprisingly approached Manchester City to enquire about a move for the Brazilian forward Savinho, according to multiple reports.
The 21-year-old left footer has been under the City Football Group umbrella since joining Troyes in 2022. After a particularly impressive loan spell at fellow CFG team Girona in 2023–24, Savinho was whisked away to the centre of the sprawling multi-club operation.
Savinho was one of Manchester City’s better performers during a campaign of steep decline. No player in City’s squad could match the winger’s tally of eight Premier League assists—five of which were finished off by Erling Haaland, who developed a strong on-pitch relationship with Savinho.
That debut campaign was enough to convince Tottenham that Savinho would be an “ideal player” for incoming manager Thomas Frank, as Fabrizio Romano was the first to report. Negotiations between the two clubs are thought to be underway, and The Athletic claim that a deal of around €50 million (£43.3 million, $58.2 million) is under discussion.
City are described as opposed to an exit unless the figure climbs beyond £50 million.
Pep Guardiola has overseen a transfer outlay in excess of £150 million this summer, bringing in five first-team players, following on from the arrival of six new recruits in January. Not only does this block Savinho’s pathway to game time, but it creates a bloated squad which City’s manager openly loathes.
“A lot of players should leave,” Guardiola bluntly admitted earlier this summer. “New players, I don’t think so. We need a little bit less. I don’t like [lots] of players.”
Vitor Reis has been offloaded to Girona six months after his mid-season arrival, while Kevin De Bruyne and Kyle Walker were both allowed to leave as they approach the winter of their careers.
Savinho primarily operates on the right flank where Guardiola can already choose between any of Rayan Cherki, Phil Foden and exciting youngster Oscar Bobb. The left wing slot in which the Brazilian also operated is less well-stocked, especially as Jack Grealish nears a loan move to Everton, leaving Jérémy Doku as the only natural option for that role.