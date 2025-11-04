Arsenal on Verge of Breaking 122-Year Club Record
Arsenal’s proficiency on set pieces might be dominating headlines, but their stellar defensive start has them on the verge of breaking a 122-year-old record for consecutive clean sheets.
The Gunners’ record for consecutive clean sheets in all competitions is eight. The feat was first accomplished between April and October in 1903, but that record could be equalled if Arsenal blank Slavia Prague on Tuesday in the Champions League.
Their current streak began on Oct. 1 against Olympiacos. Arsenal went the entire month of October without conceding a single goal in six matches.
The league-leaders’ defensive unit from David Raya to Gabriel and William Saliba is paying dividends in more ways than one. Even depth options like Myles Lewis-Skelly, Piero Hincapié and Ben White are contributing as manager Mikel Arteta looks to keep his options fit.
If the Gunners are successful against Slavia Prague, they could set a record of nine straight clean sheets on Saturday, Nov. 8 against Sunderland.
2025–26 Arsenal Defensive Record
Competition
Games Played
Clean Sheets
Goals Conceded
Premier League
10
7
3
Champions League
3
3
0
Carabao Cup
2
2
0
Arsenal have kept 12 clean sheets in 15 games played so far this campaign across the Premier League, Champions League and Carabao Cup.
The last goal they conceded came back on Sept. 28 in a 2–1 victory over Newcastle United at St. James’ Park. Before that, an Erling Haaland goal in a 1–1 draw against Manchester City and a dazzling free kick from Liverpool star Dominik Szoboszlai in a loss at Anfield were the only moments to beat Raya. The latter stands as their only defeat so far this season.
Arsenal are one of two teams yet to concede a goal in three matches in the Champions League, the other being Inter. The Gunners will meet the Italian giants in January.
Gabriel Is Arsenal’s Player of the Season So Far
While their solidity at the back is a collective belief instilled by Arteta, Gabriel is at the heart of Arsenal’s success.
As much as fans celebrate the Brazilian’s elite presence on attacking set pieces, his defensive actions are being met with a similar praise throughout games. Gabriel has five goal contributions—two goals, three assists—in 15 appearances so far. Most recently, he assisted Viktor Gyökeres in a 2–0 win away to Burnley.
Jamie Carragher recently even went as far to name the Brazilian an early contender for Premier League Player of the Season.
There’s a long way to go, but Gabriel is making an early claim to be the first defender since Rúben Dias in 2020–21 to win the honour. Especially if Arteta’s men maintain their stellar record at the back en route to a league title.