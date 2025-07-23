Arsenal ‘Resolve’ Viktor Gyokeres Ballon d’Or Clause After Bonus Standoff
Arsenal are believed to have finally secured a full agreement with Sporting CP over the transfer of prolific striker Viktor Gyökeres after belatedly settling on suitable add-ons.
It will bring an end to a painfully long saga that had seen the Gunners chase several different No. 9 options, before settling on Gyökeres and engaging in negotiations that dragged on and on.
Personal terms with the Sweden international were wrapped up some time ago, while there was even an understanding with Sporting over the full value of the proposed deal: €73.5 million (£63.7 million, $86.2 million).
Following a key breakthrough earlier in the week, The Guardian now writes that the “problematic issue” relating to the €10 million (£8.7 million, $11.7 million) in add-ons has been “resolved”.
Arsenal’s updated offer is finally thought to “satisfy” the Portuguese champions, who were keen on all add-ons being easily achievable. In contrast, the Gunners wanted them to be more of a challenge and had suggested the inclusion of a clause which could only be triggered if Gyökeres won the Ballon d’Or.
Sporting, seeking add-ons triggered by appearances, goals, assists and Champions League qualification, were initially happy with only half of what Arsenal were offering. But because their initial demand was €70 million (£60.7 million, $82.1 million) in guaranteed money, it might explain why the Lisbon side have been so adamant about the add-ons not being difficult to trigger.
It was revealed in The Guardian report that the majority of negotiations have been conducted by agents, keeping direct contact between the clubs to a minimum.
The move will see Gyökeres, recently 27, make his debut in one of Europe’s top five leagues. He was previously at Brighton & Hove Albion for four years, but only represented the Seagulls a handful of times in domestic cup competitions.
Having emerged from Sweden’s lower leagues and later turning out in the Championship and 2. Bundesliga, Gyökeres played top flight football for the first time in his career upon moving to Portugal just two years ago.