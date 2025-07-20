Arsenal’s Viktor Gyokeres Deal ‘Threatened’ by Late Man Utd Bid
In another twist to the never-ending saga surrounding Sporting CP’s Viktor Gyökeres, Arsenal are reportedly in danger of losing the Sweden international to their Premier League rivals Manchester United.
The Red Devils, led by ex-Sporting boss Ruben Amorim who is held in the highest regard by Gyökeres, were linked with a move for the relentless goalscorer for much of the off-season. However, as United focused on deals for Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo, Arsenal were given the edge in the race for Europe’s most sought-after striker.
The Gunners had supposedly sealed an agreement for Gyökeres, with just minor details to be finalised. Yet, those negotiations over suitable add-ons have continued to drag, prompting some skittish reports out of Portugal to suggest that a deal was off entirely. A BOLA claimed that the striker’s father was reduced to tears. But Stefan Gyökeres’s son could still be heading to England.
On Sunday morning, Record confirmed claims that Manchester United were “quite close” to an agreement for the 27-year-old. Amorim’s side are thought to have tabled an offer which is “identical” to Arsenal’s bid—which is reportedly valued at an initial €63.5 million (£55.1 million, $75.1 million) plus a further €10 million (£8.7 million, $11.7 million) in performance-related bonuses.
United’s renewed financial commitment to Gyökeres may have been impacted by Marcus Rashford. The England international is reportedly on his way to Barcelona for a season-long loan which will supposedly see the entirety of his wages taken off the club’s accounts, saving United as much as £17 million ($22.8 million).
While Sporting’s view on the subject remains to be seen, Gyökeres is thought to still prefer a move to Arsenal—a stance first reported by Record which Fabrizio Romano also underscored.
United may boast the manager who transformed the Swedish forward from a Championship prospect into one of Europe’s most prolific strikers, but they do not offer any European football. Arsenal, by contrast, would be expected to make another deep run in the Champions League as well as pushing for the Premier League title.
The Gunners have already missed their self-imposed deadline to sign Gyökeres. Mikel Arteta had hoped to embark upon the club’s pre-season tour of Asia with a new striker in his ranks and will instead have to make do with Kai Havertz as the only senior centre-forward at his disposal.