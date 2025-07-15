When Arsenal Hope to Complete Viktor Gyokeres Transfer As ‘Tense’ Negotiations Continue
Arsenal are still hopeful of finalising a deal to sign Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyökeres in time for the start of their pre-season tour, despite a report in Portugal throwing the move into doubt.
It emerged earlier this week that Arsenal and Sporting had reached a broad agreement over Gyökeres, with the Gunners agreeing to pay an initial €63.5 million (£55.1 million, $75.1 million) plus a further €10 million (£8.7 million, $11.7 million) in performance-related bonuses.
With personal terms already agreed between Arsenal and Gyökeres, it appeared as though this lengthy transfer saga, which has included strikes and accusations of blackmail, was approaching its dramatic conclusion, but Record suggest there could still be one final shock.
The two clubs have remained in talks to thrash out the nature of the proposed €10 million add-ons, but they remain some distance apart.
Sporting are demanding near-guaranteed clauses, while Arsenal are chasing more complex, uncertain terms which could see them avoid having to pay the full fee. Talks hit a complete stand-still on Monday evening and “are at risk of collapsing completely”.
The deal remains alive at this point but there is still thought to be a significant distance between the two clubs. If talks do collapse, Gyökeres is expected to air his grievances in public.
Reacting to the report on Sky Sports News, David Ornstein of The Athletic confirmed an agreement over the add-ons has not yet been reached and noted that “tense” negotiations are ongoing with a view to a full agreement in the coming days.
Gyökeres has made it abundantly clear that he has no desire to return to Sporting, having refused to report for pre-season, while Sporting president Frederico Varandas has insisted he is happy to fine Gyökeres and keep him at the club if Arsenal do not meet their demands.