Arsenal vs. Newcastle: Friendly Preview, Predictions and Lineups
Singapore plays host to an all-Premier League affair in pre-season on Sunday as Arsenal take on Newcastle United.
The Gunners are on to their second game of their Far Eastern venture, having beaten Milan 1–0 at the Singapore National Stadium in the week. Newcastle, meanwhile, were thumped 4–0 at Celtic Park last weekend after starting their summer with a 4–0 victory over the lowly Carlisle United.
The Magpies have proven to be nightmare opponents for the Gunners since Eddie Howe took the reins, and they claimed three successive victories against Mikel Arteta’s side last season before they slenderly prevailed in May.
Newcastle downed the north Londoners on their way to EFL Cup glory earlier this year, winning both legs of the semi-final 2–0.
Here is Sports Illustrated‘s guide to this pre-season friendly.
What Time Does Arsenal vs. Newcastle Kick-Off?
- Location: Kallang, Singapore
- Stadium: Singapore National Stadium
- Date: Sunday, 27 July
- Kick-off Time: 12.30 p.m. BST / 7.30 a.m. ET / 4.30 a.m. PT
Arsenal vs. Newcastle Head-to-Head Record (Last Five Games)
- Arsenal: 2 wins
- Newcastle: 3 wins
- Draws: 0
Current Form (All Competitions)
Arsenal
Newcastle
Milan 0–1 Arsenal - 23/07/25
Celtic 4–0 Newcastle - 19/07/25
Southampton 1–2 Arsenal - 25/05/25
Newcastle 4–0 Carlisle - 12/07/25
Arsenal 1–0 Newcastle - 18/05/25
Newcastle 0–1 Everton - 25/05/25
Liverpool 2–2 Arsenal - 11/05/25
PSG 2–1 Arsenal - 07/05/25
Newcastle 2–0 Chelsea - 11/05/25
How to Watch Arsenal vs. Newcastle on TV
Country
TV channel/live stream
United States
Paramount+, fuboTV, CBS Sports Network
United Kingdom & International
arsenal.com
Mexico
Disney+ Premium Mexico, ESPN Mexico
Arsenal Team News
Arteta used 22 players in Arsenal’s 1–0 win over Milan, including 15-year-olds Max Dowman and Marli Salmon. Dowman’s jinks off the bench garnered plenty of buzz, and the teenager should enioy another cameo appearance on Sunday.
Martín Zubimendi, Christian Nørgaard and Kepa Arrizabalaga all made their bows for the club in the first pre-season outing of the summer, and the trio should all appear again against the Magpies. Supporters will want to see Zubimendi in the starting lineup here.
Gabriel Magalhães has travelled with the squad to the Far East but is unlikely to play much of a role on tour as he continues to recover from a hamstring injury. Jurrien Timber is also an injury doubt after missing out against Milan.
Cristhian Mosquera is in contention for a debut.
Arsenal Predicted Lineup vs. Newcastle
Arsenal predicted lineup vs. Newcastle (4-3-3): Raya; White, Saliba, Kiwior, Lewis-Skelly; Zubimendi, Merino, Ødegaard; Nwaneri, Havertz, Trossard
Newcastle Team News
The big news out of Newcastle this week regards Alexander Isak’s future. A minor injury explained his absence from the travelling squad to Singapore, but it’s since been revealed that the striker is keen on leaving the club and told Eddie Howe he didn’t want to play a part in the Far East.
The Magpies are thus limited up top this summer, given that Callum Wilson has also left the club. William Osula, who joined from Sheffield United in 2024, could lead the line against the Gunners.
Anthony Elanga made his first appearance for the club during their drubbing at Celtic Park, and could make his first start on Sunday. Anthony Gordon will likely come in for Harvey Barnes down the left.
Lewis Hall has recovered from his lengthy layoff to travel with the squad, and there’s also room for the likes of Sean Neave, Alfie Harrison, Anthony Munda and Travis Hernes.
Newcastle Predicted Lineup vs. Arsenal
Newcastle predicted lineup vs. Arsenal (4-3-3): Pope; Livramento, Schär, Burn, Trippier; Guimarães, Miley, Tonali; Elanga, Osula, Gordon
Arsenal vs. Newcastle Score Prediction
The noise surrounding Isak will somewhat dissipate in the Far East, but the distraction won’t completely fade from Magpie consciousness on tour. The situation is not ideal for Howe’s squad.
We shouldn’t read too much into their defeat at Celtic last week, although it would suggest that Newcastle perhaps aren’t in the best place heading into this fixture against a familiar foe. They’ve so often had Arsenal’s number, but you can envisage the Gunners, who performed with their usual control against Milan, securing the victory in Singapore.