SI

Arsenal vs. Newcastle: Friendly Preview, Predictions and Lineups

Arsenal take on Newcastle in an all-Premier League pre-season friendly in Singapore.

James Cormack

Arseanl face Premier League rivals Newcastle United in Singapore.
Arseanl face Premier League rivals Newcastle United in Singapore. / Visionhaus/Getty Images

Singapore plays host to an all-Premier League affair in pre-season on Sunday as Arsenal take on Newcastle United.

The Gunners are on to their second game of their Far Eastern venture, having beaten Milan 1–0 at the Singapore National Stadium in the week. Newcastle, meanwhile, were thumped 4–0 at Celtic Park last weekend after starting their summer with a 4–0 victory over the lowly Carlisle United.

The Magpies have proven to be nightmare opponents for the Gunners since Eddie Howe took the reins, and they claimed three successive victories against Mikel Arteta’s side last season before they slenderly prevailed in May.

Newcastle downed the north Londoners on their way to EFL Cup glory earlier this year, winning both legs of the semi-final 2–0.

Here is Sports Illustrated‘s guide to this pre-season friendly.

What Time Does Arsenal vs. Newcastle Kick-Off?

  • Location: Kallang, Singapore
  • Stadium: Singapore National Stadium
  • Date: Sunday, 27 July
  • Kick-off Time: 12.30 p.m. BST / 7.30 a.m. ET / 4.30 a.m. PT

Arsenal vs. Newcastle Head-to-Head Record (Last Five Games)

  • Arsenal: 2 wins
  • Newcastle: 3 wins
  • Draws: 0

Current Form (All Competitions)

Arsenal

Newcastle

Milan 0–1 Arsenal - 23/07/25

Celtic 4–0 Newcastle - 19/07/25

Southampton 1–2 Arsenal - 25/05/25

Newcastle 4–0 Carlisle - 12/07/25

Arsenal 1–0 Newcastle - 18/05/25

Newcastle 0–1 Everton - 25/05/25

Liverpool 2–2 Arsenal - 11/05/25

Arsenal 1–0 Newcastle - 18/05/25

PSG 2–1 Arsenal - 07/05/25

Newcastle 2–0 Chelsea - 11/05/25

How to Watch Arsenal vs. Newcastle on TV

Country

TV channel/live stream

United States

Paramount+, fuboTV, CBS Sports Network

United Kingdom & International

arsenal.com

Mexico

Disney+ Premium Mexico, ESPN Mexico

Arsenal Team News

Arsenal
Arsenal started their tour with a win over Milan. / IMAGO/NurPhoto

Arteta used 22 players in Arsenal’s 1–0 win over Milan, including 15-year-olds Max Dowman and Marli Salmon. Dowman’s jinks off the bench garnered plenty of buzz, and the teenager should enioy another cameo appearance on Sunday.

Martín Zubimendi, Christian Nørgaard and Kepa Arrizabalaga all made their bows for the club in the first pre-season outing of the summer, and the trio should all appear again against the Magpies. Supporters will want to see Zubimendi in the starting lineup here.

Gabriel Magalhães has travelled with the squad to the Far East but is unlikely to play much of a role on tour as he continues to recover from a hamstring injury. Jurrien Timber is also an injury doubt after missing out against Milan.

Cristhian Mosquera is in contention for a debut.

Arsenal Predicted Lineup vs. Newcastle

Arsenal predicted lineup vs. Newcastle (4-3-3): Raya; White, Saliba, Kiwior, Lewis-Skelly; Zubimendi, Merino, Ødegaard; Nwaneri, Havertz, Trossard

Newcastle Team News

Alexander Isak
Alexander Isak is not on the tour. / IMAGO/NurPhoto

The big news out of Newcastle this week regards Alexander Isak’s future. A minor injury explained his absence from the travelling squad to Singapore, but it’s since been revealed that the striker is keen on leaving the club and told Eddie Howe he didn’t want to play a part in the Far East.

The Magpies are thus limited up top this summer, given that Callum Wilson has also left the club. William Osula, who joined from Sheffield United in 2024, could lead the line against the Gunners.

Anthony Elanga made his first appearance for the club during their drubbing at Celtic Park, and could make his first start on Sunday. Anthony Gordon will likely come in for Harvey Barnes down the left.

Lewis Hall has recovered from his lengthy layoff to travel with the squad, and there’s also room for the likes of Sean Neave, Alfie Harrison, Anthony Munda and Travis Hernes.

Newcastle Predicted Lineup vs. Arsenal

Newcastle predicted lineup vs. Arsenal (4-3-3): Pope; Livramento, Schär, Burn, Trippier; Guimarães, Miley, Tonali; Elanga, Osula, Gordon

Arsenal vs. Newcastle Score Prediction

The noise surrounding Isak will somewhat dissipate in the Far East, but the distraction won’t completely fade from Magpie consciousness on tour. The situation is not ideal for Howe’s squad.

We shouldn’t read too much into their defeat at Celtic last week, although it would suggest that Newcastle perhaps aren’t in the best place heading into this fixture against a familiar foe. They’ve so often had Arsenal’s number, but you can envisage the Gunners, who performed with their usual control against Milan, securing the victory in Singapore.

Prediction: Arsenal 2–0 Newcastle

READ THE LATEST PREMIER LEAGUE NEWS, TRANSFER RUMORS AND GOSSIP

feed

Published
James Cormack
JAMES CORMACK

James Cormack is a Sports Illustrated Soccer freelance writer with an avid interest in tactical and player analysis. As well as supporting Spurs religiously, he follows Italian and German football, taking particular interest in the work of Antonio Conte & Julian Nagelsmann.

Home/Soccer