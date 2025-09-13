Arsenal vs. Nottingham Forest: Preview, Predictions and Lineups
The Premier League returns after the September international break, with Arsenal’s intriguing clash against Nottingham Forest kicking off Gameweek 4.
One of the major events of the recent break was Forest’s decision to part ways with Nuno Espirito Santo off the back of a hugely successful 2024–25 campaign.
Ultimately, the deterioration of relationships between Nuno and Forest’s higher-ups cost the Portuguese his job, and Evangelos Marinakis has been flirting with Ange Postecoglou since he was ruthlessly sacked by Tottenham Hotspur.
Thus, we don’t know exactly what to expect from the visitors at the Emirates, with new manager Postecoglou searching for his first victory over Mikel Arteta.
Arsenal were slenderly beaten by title rivals Liverpool before the break, and the manager’s supposedly cautious game plan was a major talking point ahead of the internationals. The Gunners require a return to winning ways on home soil here, with the champions boasting an early advantage at the summit.
Here is Sports Illustrated’s guide to this Saturday lunchtime clash.
What Time Does Arsenal vs. Nottingham Forest Kick Off?
- Location: London, England
- Stadium: Emirates Stadium
- Date: Saturday, Sept. 13
- Kick-off Time: 12.30 p.m. BST / 7.30 a.m. ET / 4.30 a.m. PT
- Referee: Darren England
- VAR: Andy Madley
Arsenal vs. Nottingham Forest Head-to-Head Record (Last Five Games)
- Arsenal: 3 wins
- Nottingham Forest: 1 win
- Draws: 1
- Last meeting: Nottingham Forest 0–0 Arsenal (Feb. 26, 2025) - Premier League
Current Form (All Competitions)
Arsenal
Nottingham Forest
Liverpool 1–0 Arsenal - 31/08/25
Nottingham Forest 0–3 West Ham - 31/08/25
Arsenal 5–0 Leeds - 23/08/25
Crystal Palace 1–1 Nottingham Forest - 24/08/25
Man Utd 0–1 Arsenal - 17/08/25
Nottingham Forest 3–1 Brentford - 17/08/25
Arsenal 3–0 Athletic Club - 09/08/25
Nottingham Forest 0–0 Al Qadsiah - 09/08/25
Arsenal 2–3 Villarreal - 06/08/25
Nottingham Forest 0–0 Fiorentina - 05/08/25
How to Watch Arsenal vs. Nottingham Forest on TV, Live Stream
Country
TV channel/live stream
United States
fuboTV, nbcsports.com, NBC Sports App, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, USA Network, Telemundo
United Kingdom
discovery+, Amazon Prime Video, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 1, TNT Sports Ultimate
Canada
DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada, Fubo Sports Network Canada, Amazon Prime Video
Mexico
Caliente TV, Amazon Prime Video
Arsenal Team News
Arsenal have been boosted by the returns of Christian Nørgaard and Ben White to training, although neither player is expected to make Arteta’s starting XI on Saturday. Piero Hincapié, who joined the club on Deadline Day, has also been in action ahead of Forest’s visit, and could make his debut off the bench.
The Gunners are still without Gabriel Jesus, Bukayo Saka and Kai Havertz in attack, while William Saliba is also set to miss out this weekend due to an ankle injury.
Cristhian Mosquera will fill in for the Frenchman alongside Gabriel, and there could be a first Arsenal start for Eberechi Eze down the left flank. He’ll function opposite Noni Madueke and flank another summer addition, Viktor Gyökeres.
Arsenal Predicted Lineup vs. Nottingham Forest
Arsenal predicted lineup vs. Liverpool (4-3-3): Raya; Timber, Mosquera, Gabriel, Calafiori; Zubimendi, Rice, Ødegaard; Madueke, Gyøkeres, Eze.
Nottingham Forest Team News
Postecoglou has already been dealt a significant injury blow at the start of his tenure, as it’s been confirmed that right-back Ola Aina will undergo hamstring surgery to fix an issue he sustained on international duty.
Aina’s injury means summer arrival Nicolò Savano could enjoy a sustained run in the team, having joined the club from Juventus in the summer.
Nicolás Dominguez was added to Forest’s Europa League squad by Nuno before his departure, but the tenacious midfielder isn’t expected to be back in action until later in the autumn.
Oleksandr Zinchenko is ineligible to face his parent club.
Nottingham Forest Predicted Lineup vs. Arsenal
Nottingham Forest predicted lineup vs. Arsenal (4-2-3-1): Sels; Savona, Milenković, Murillo, Williams; Anderson, Luiz; Ndoye, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi; Wood
Arsenal vs. Nottingham Forest Score Prediction
Postecoglou suggested there will be no change in approach in his new role, but he surely must’ve learned from the success Spurs had during their Europa League run last season.
A pragmatic touch would serve the visitors well against an Arsenal team that will be keen to assert themselves on home soil, especially given the narratives that emerged after their Liverpool defeat.
While Ange is an easy manager to rally behind, this Forest squad were at one with their former boss. The drastic change is unlikely to return immediate rewards, and it wouldn’t be a surprise if the Gunners win this one with some comfort.
Prediction: Arsenal 3–1 Nottingham Forest