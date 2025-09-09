Report: Ange Postecoglou Set for Premier League Return
Ange Postecoglou has agreed to become the new manager of Nottingham Forest, a report has revealed.
Forest sacked Nuno Espírito Santo in the early hours of Tuesday morning following weeks of tension behind the scenes following the summer arrival of head of football Edu, formerly of Arsenal.
Nuno went public with his concerns and is understood to have frustrated owner Evangelos Marinakis, who made the decision to dismiss his manager after just three games of the current season.
Former Tottenham Hotspur boss Postecoglou was quickly touted as a possible replacement for Nuno and The Athletic have now revealed an agreement has been reached to bring the Australian back to the Premier League with Forest.
An announcement is expected soon and the plan is for Postecoglou to be in the dugout when Forest return to action against Arsenal at the weekend.
Postecoglou left Spurs during the summer after a disastrous domestic campaign which, in the eyes of club officials, could not be redeemed even by the Europa League triumph. Spurs finished 17th in the Premier League standings but Postecoglou, who was battling significant injuries for a large portion of the campaign, still retained the public faith of a number of his top players.
Should he return to Forest as expected, Postecoglou will add to his 76 games as a Premier League manager, in which he has recorded 31 wins, 11 draws and 34 losses.
Arsenal will undoubtedly provide a stern test for Postecoglou upon his return to the English top flight. An indifferent start to the season—four points from three games—has already left Forest fans eager for improvement.