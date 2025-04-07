Arsenal vs. Real Madrid: Complete Head-to-Head Record
Arsenal and Real Madrid are set to clash in the Champions League for the first time in 19 years.
Arsenal and Real Madrid might be two of the biggest clubs in the world, but they have rarely come face to face. In fact, the two sides have only played one another twice in the history of the Champions League.
Despite Real Madrid's dominance in the competition, Arsenal have the head-to-head edge over the Spanish giants thanks to club legend, Thierry Henry. Real Madrid, though, have a record 15 Champions League titles in their trophy cabinet while the Gunners have zero.
History aside, the two clubs will meet again for the first time since 2006 in this year's Champions League quarterfinals. Bukayo Saka and Kylian Mbappé headline the long list of superstars set to feature in the match, but only one team will punch their tickets to the Champions League semifinals.
Arsenal vs. Real Madrid: Two Classic Champions League Matches
1. Real Madrid 0–1 Arsenal: Feb. 21, 2006
The first time Real Madrid and Arsenal ever faced off, Henry left the Santiago Bernabéu with the only goal of the match. The Frenchman received the ball at midfield and dribbled past three white shirts on his charge into the box. Sergio Ramos's last-ditch tackle did nothing to stop Henry from firing a left-footed strike past Iker Casillas and into the back of the net.
The Gunners went on to keep a clean sheet against a Real Madrid side led by Ronaldo Nazário, David Beckham and Zinedine Zidane. Henry's away goal sent Arsenal back to London with a massive advantage against the Spanish giants.
2. Arsenal 0–0 Real Madrid: Mar. 8, 2006
The two sides met again in the second leg of the Champions League round of 16 at the Emirates. Henry might have been the star of the first leg, but Arsenal's disciplined defense shined at home. The visitors sent 14 shots at Jens Lehmann, but once again, Arsène Wenger's men held Real Madrid goalless.
Arsenal also could not find the back of the net, but their goal in Madrid was enough to send them through to the quarterfinals. The Gunners would go on to make the 2006 Champions League final, but they ultimately suffered a 1–2 defeat to Barcelona.
- Games played: 2
- Arsenal wins: 1
- Real Madrid wins: 0
- Draws: 1
Last meeting: Arsenal 0–0 Real Madrid (Mar. 8, 2006) – Champions League round of 16
Top Scorers in the History of Arsenal vs. Real Madrid

Thierry Henry
Arsenal
1
Player
Club
Goals
Thierry Henry
Arsenal
1
No Real Madrid player has ever scored against Arsenal.