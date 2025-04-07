Arsenal vs. Real Madrid: Champions League Quarterfinals Combined XI
Arsenal and Real Madrid face off in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals this week in a battle between two of Europe's biggest clubs.
Surprisingly, this is just the second time these two teams have met in the competition. Arsenal famously beat Real Madrid over two legs thanks to a Thierry Henry goal in the 2005-06 season. The Gunners would go on to lose the final to Barcelona in one of the most controversial finals in the competition's history.
While most fans have their eyes on a potential El Clasico final in the Champions League, Arsenal vs. Real Madrid is the highlight fixture of the final eight. Both sides have their fair share of injuries, but many expect an exciting two legs. The star power on the field is arguably unmatched across all quarterfinals with Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Junior, Jude Bellingham, Declan Rice and Bukayo Saka lining up.
Which players from both clubs make it into a combined XI? Here's a look at an Arsenal and Real Madrid squad for the quarterfinals based on who's available.
Arsenal and Real Madrid Combined XI: (4-2-3-1)
GK: Thibaut Courtois—Either option in net would be solid, but Thibaut Courtois has the European pedigree over David Raya.
RB: Jurrien Timber—Real Madrid have struggled to find consistency from right back after Dani Carvajal's injury. Jurrien Timber has been solid all season for the Gunners, so the Dutchman slots perfectly into defense.
CB: William Saliba—Saliba, who has been linked with Real Madrid, is Arsenal's best available defender.
CB: Antonio Rudiger—Rudiger is Real Madrid's best defender and creates a formidable partnership with Saliba.
LB: Fran Garcia—Left back is the weakest position of the bunch. Arsenal youngster Myles Lewis-Skelly has been a standout this season, but Fran Garcia has more experience in the UCL.
DM: Declan Rice—Rice is arguably the first name in midfield next to Jude Bellingham.
DM: Federico Valverde—The Uruguayan star partners Rice in a double pivot creating one of the best in defense and attack in all of Europe.
AM: Jude Bellingham—Bellingham completes the midfield and starts as the furthest of the trio in between attacking superstars.
LW: Vinicius Junior—Vini Jr.'s struggles this season have been well documented, but he's still one of the best players in the world and the clear starter on the left.
ST: Kylian Mbappe—Mbappe is breaking all sorts of records in his first season at Real Madrid.
RW: Bukayo Saka—Arsenal got their best attacker back just in time. He completes the lineup and looks to have a real impact in the quarterfinals.