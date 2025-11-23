Arsenal vs. Tottenham: Preview, Predictions and Lineups
The north London derby graces the Emirates Stadium on Sunday afternoon as Arsenal prepare for a crunch Premier League clash with local adversaries Tottenham Hotspur.
Arsenal know their position as table-toppers is secure for another week regardless of the outcome of derby day, but Mikel Arteta will understand the value of victory over Spurs. Not only would precious bragging rights be clinched, Arsenal’s status as title favourites would be further enhanced.
The Gunners endured a minor blip before the international break as they conceded late to Sunderland in an enthralling 2–2 draw, slightly cutting their advantage at the summit. With Manchester City and Co. hot on their tail, more blunders could see them surrender first place in the coming weeks.
Arsenal have an exceptional record in this particular fixture, unbeaten on home soil against the Lilywhites in the league since 2010. They have also won five and drawn one of the last six north London derbies.
But they face a more resilient Tottenham side than in recent seasons, Thomas Frank having helped solidify a previously leaky defence under Ange Postecoglou. They remain inconsistent, but they’re the best away side in the land right now and the only team not to be beaten on their travels in the Premier League.
Still, Spurs supporters will not enter Sunday’s rivalry brimming with confidence given their dire record at the Emirates, with a point likely celebrated wildly in N17.
Here is Sports Illustrated’s guide to Sunday’s Premier League derby.
What Time Does Arsenal vs. Tottenham Kick Off?
- Location: London, England
- Stadium: Emirates Stadium
- Date: Sunday, Nov. 23
- Kick-off Time: 4.30 p.m. GMT / 11.30 a.m. ET / 8.30 a.m. PT
- Referee: Michael Oliver
- VAR: Stuart Attwell
Arsenal vs. Tottenham Head-to-Head Record (Last Five Games)
- Arsenal: 4 wins
- Tottenham: 0 wins
- Draws: 1
Current Form (All Competitions)
Arsenal
Tottenham
Sunderland 2–2 Arsenal - 08/11/25
Tottenham 2–2 Man Utd - 08/11/25
Slavia Prague 0–3 Arsenal - 04/11/25
Tottenham 4–0 Copenhagen - 04/11/25
Burnley 0–2 Arsenal - 01/11/25
Tottenham 0–1 Chelsea - 01/11/25
Arsenal 2–0 Brighton - 29/10/25
Newcastle 2–0 Tottenham - 29/10/25
Arsenal 1–0 Crystal Palace - 26/10/25
Everton 0–3 Tottenham - 26/10/25
How to Watch Arsenal vs. Tottenham on TV, Live Stream
Country
TV channel/live stream
United States
Peacock
United Kingdom
Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Ultra HD, Sky GO, Sky GO Extra, NOW TV
Canada
DAZN
Mexico
Caliente TV, FOX One
Arsenal Team News
Arsenal’s injury issues worsened over the international period as star centre back Gabriel entered the treatment room. A thigh injury sustained for Brazil leaves him sidelined for the foreseeable future, meaning Cristhian Mosquera is likely to step into the lineup for his first north London derby appearance.
Riccardo Calafiori is another slight doubt in the backline as he battles a hip problem, but the Italian is expected to feature against Spurs from left back.
Noni Madueke, Viktor Gyökeres, Kai Havertz, Gabriel Jesus and Martin Ødegaard are all in the treatment room, too, but Arteta has hinted that some of the injured quintet could feature in some capacity against Tottenham.
Arsenal Predicted Lineup vs. Tottenham
Arsenal predicted lineup vs. Tottenham (4-2-3-1): Raya; Timber, Saliba, Mosquera, Calafiori; Zubimendi, Rice; Saka, Eze, Trossard; Merino.
Tottenham Team News
The international break came at the perfect time for Tottenham from an injury perspective, with a host of players returning from fitness issues. Most importantly, Mohammed Kudus is available having missed the draw with Manchester United before the break.
He’s joined by fellow returnees Archie Gray, Lucas Bergvall, Kota Takai, Ben Davies and even long-term absentee Radu Drăgușin, while Pape Sarr and Randal Kolo Muani are also fit to feature against the Gunners.
Spurs still have several players out, however, including influential creators Dejan Kulusevski and James Maddison, as well as leading No.9 Dominic Solanke.
Tottenham Predicted Lineup vs. Arsenal
Tottenham predicted lineup vs. Arsenal (4-2-3-1): Vicario; Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Spence; Palhinha, Bentancur; Kudus, Sarr, Odobert; Richarlison.
Arsenal vs. Tottenham Score Prediction
The division’s best defence against the joint-most prolific goalscorers away from home. How will this pan out?
Sunday’s iteration of the derby is likely to be a hard-fought and relatively even affair, Spurs happy to sit deep and soak up pressure given their newly-discovered defensive confidence and Arsenal keen to dominate possession and chances in front of their own supporters.
Gabriel’s injury weakens their stubborn rearguard, but Arsenal have a fine deputy in Mosquera and should prove similarly impenetrable even without their Brazilian. Spurs, who are still missing some key attacking forces, might find it tough to break through.
History and form favours the Gunners, too, and they are sizeable favourites to tuck another derby day triumph under their belts—and perhaps another clean sheet.