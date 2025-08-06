Arsenal vs. Villarreal: How to Watch Preseason Friendly on TV, Live Stream
An aggressive summer was projected on the red half of north London off the back of another trophy-less season, and new sporting director Andrea Berta has delivered Mikel Arteta six new signings.
Of those, Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyökeres arrives with the grandest expectations, with many attributing Arsenal’s shortcomings last season to the absence of a sharpshooter. Whether or not Gyökeres is indeed the missing piece will be revealed in time, and the Swedish international is preparing for his first Emirates outing on Wednesday.
Arsenal take on a Villarreal side preparing for their return to the Champions League in 2025–26, but are having to navigate the losses of star playmaker Alex Baena and burgeoning striker Thierno Barry.
The Emirates faithful is in an anticipatory mood, but the upcoming friendly will also be available via stream for those not in attendance.
Here is how supporters can tune into Wednesday’s action.
What Time Does Arsenal vs. Villarreal Kick Off?
- Location: London, England
- Stadium: Emirates Stadium
- Date: Wednesday, August 6
- Kick-off Time: 6 p.m. BST / 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT
How to Watch Arsenal vs. Villarreal on TV and Live Stream
Just like Arsenal’s preseason outings in the Far East, supporters can purchase a Pre-Season Pass via Arsenal.com for Wednesday’s friendly against Villarreal.
These passes cost £4.99 if bought before 9 a.m. on the day of the game, with the price rising to £6.99 thereafter. The pass grants you live access to the friendly, as well as the opportunity to watch repeat showings every three hours following the full-time whistle.
This streaming avenue is unavailable for Spanish viewers, but accessible for everyone else around the world.
You can also buy Arsenal’s Early Bird Bundle for £8.99, offering supporters the chance to watch the upcoming friendly with Villarreal, as well as the Emirates Cup clash against Athletic Club this weekend.
What Next for Arsenal and Villarreal?
Arsenal welcome another Spanish opponent in Athletic Club to north London for the Emirates Cup on Saturday, with kick-off scheduled for 5 p.m. BST. The Gunners have lifted the preseason trophy three summers in a row, beating Lyon 2–0 in 2024.
Then, it’s time for the real thing to get underway. Arsenal visit Manchester United on Sunday, August 17, to start their Premier League campaign.
Villarreal also have one more preseason outing, and they’re facing their third English opponent on the spin at the weekend, as they take on Aston Villa—led by former manager Unai Emery. Their 2025–26 campaign kicks off two days earlier than Arsenal’s, with the Yellow Submarine hosting the newly promoted Real Oviedo in La Liga next Friday.