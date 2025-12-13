Arsenal vs. Wolves: Preview, Predictions and Lineups
First place hosts last in the Premier League on Saturday evening when Arsenal welcome winless Wolverhampton Wanderers to the Emirates Stadium.
The Gunners couldn’t have asked for an easier fixture as they look to recover from last weekend’s last-gasp defeat to Aston Villa, with an impressive response already issued in Belgium midweek. Stunning strikes from Noni Madueke and Gabriel Martinelli helped Arsenal to a dominant 3–0 victory over Club Brugge as they maintained their perfect Champions League record.
Their lead in the Premier League has been slashed to just two points, however, meaning victory over the Old Gold is critical. Everything stacks in Arsenal’s favour heading into the weekend’s clash, including recent history. They have won their last eight meetings with Wolves.
Rob Edwards’s side seems unlikely to spring an all-time Premier League surprise having amassed just two points to date. They have lost their last nine matches in all competitions and are already cut adrift of safety, 13 points from 17th-placed Nottingham Forest.
The Midlands side is approaching an unwanted Premier League record, with Sheffield United’s 17-match winless run to start a season the current tally it’s looking to avoid replicating.
Here is Sports Illustrated’s guide to the clash.
What Time Does Arsenal vs. Wolves Kick Off?
- Location: London, England
- Stadium: Emirates Stadium
- Date: Saturday, Dec. 13
- Kick-off Time: 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT
- Referee: Rob Jones
- VAR: John Brooks
Arsenal vs. Wolves Head-to-Head Record (Last Five Games)
- Arsenal: 5 wins
- Wolves: 0 wins
- Draws: 0
- Last meeting: Wolves 0–1 Arsenal (Jan. 25, 2025)—Premier League
Current Form (All Competitions)
Arsenal
Wolves
Club Brugge 0–3 Arsenal - 10/12/25
Wolves 1–4 Man Utd - 08/12/25
Aston Villa 2–1 Arsenal - 06/12/25
Wolves 0–1 Nottingham Forest - 03/12/25
Arsenal 2–0 Brentford - 03/12/25
Aston Villa 1–0 Wolves - 30/11/25
Chelsea 1–1 Arsenal - 30/11/25
Wolves 0–2 Crystal Palace - 22/11/25
Arsenal 3–1 Bayern Munich - 26/11/25
Chelsea 3–0 Wolves - 08/11/25
How to Watch Arsenal vs. Wolves on TV, Live Stream
Country
TV channel/live stream
United Kingdom
TNT Sports 1, TNT Sports Ultimate, discovery+, discovery+ App
United States
USA Network, NBC Sports App, nbcsports.com
Canada
DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada, Fubo Sports Network Canada
Mexico
Not televised
Arsenal Team News
Mikel Arteta was coy on possible comebacks for doubtful quartet William Saliba, Declan Rice, Leandro Trossard and Jurriën Timber. In typical fashion, the Arsenal manager refused to confirm their presence in or absence from Saturday’s matchday squad.
Saliba has been sidelined since the win over Bayern Munich and is a notable absentee with Gabriel and Cristhian Mosquera already injured. Riccardo Calafiori will also be missing in the backline against Wolves as he’s suspended after accumulating five yellow cards in the Premier League.
Rice was absent from the travelling party midweek through illness, suggesting he should be passed fit for Saturday, while Timber missed out with an unspecified knock. Trossard is battling a calf injury sustained against Villa.
Kai Havertz and Max Dowman are injured in the forward line, but Gabriel Jesus made his return after almost a year out of action against Club Brugge.
Arsenal Predicted Lineup vs. Wolves
Arsenal predicted lineup vs. Wolves (4-3-3): Raya; White, Timber, Hincapié, Lewis-Skelly; Ødegaard, Zubimendi, Rice; Saka, Gyökeres, Eze.
Wolves Team News
Edwards will be without five players against the league leaders, including Monday night’s goalscorer in the 4–1 defeat to Manchester United, Jean-Ricner Bellegarde. The Haiti international will be sidelined for at least six weeks.
He’s joined by Daniel Bentley, Leon Chiwome, Rodrigo Gomes and Marshall Munetsi in the infirmary, but Wolves will welcome João Gomes back into the midfield following his one-match suspension.
The Brazilian midfielder will come straight back into the team and Fer López looks likely to replace the injured Bellegarde.
Wolves Predicted Lineup vs. Arsenal
Wolves predicted lineup vs. Arsenal (3-4-2-1): Johnstone; Krejči, Agbadou, Toti; Hoever, André, J. Gomes, Møller Woilfe; Arias, López; Strand Larsen.
Arsenal vs. Wolves Score Prediction
This one should be as routine as they come.
Despite a few recent slip-ups, Arsenal remain the team to beat in the Premier League and on the continent, with another victory all-but guaranteed on Saturday. The changes they made midweek will allow some refreshed faces to return to the team and punish the worst defence in the division.
By contrast, the Gunners have the best defensive record in the league having conceded just nine times in 15 matches and face a Wolves team who have scored just eight. The Old Gold will be celebrating every shot on target, let alone a miraculous goal.