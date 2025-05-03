Aston Villa vs. Fulham: Preview, Predictions and Lineups
Aston Villa are aiming to keep their slim hopes of Champions League qualification alive when they host Fulham in Saturday's early Premier League kick-off.
Villa are outsiders for a top five finish after their heartbreaking late defeat to Manchester City in their most recent league encounter, but they're not out of the running just yet. Beating Fulham would lift them level on points with Champions League hopefuls Chelsea prior to their clash with champions Liverpool on Sunday.
Unai Emery's side will have to bounce back from weekend disappointment, however, after losing 3-0 to Crystal Palace in the FA Cup semifinal at Wembley Stadium. They missed the opportunity to set up a date with Man City in the showpiece fixture.
Fulham can still qualify for European football should they finish high enough in the Premier League and other factors fall in their favour - including who wins the FA Cup and where Carabao Cup winners Newcastle United finish in the table. Should they surprise Villa on Saturday and taste victory in the Midlands, then they will move within just three points of their hosts.
Here is Sports Illustrated's guide to the clash.
What Time Does Aston Villa vs. Fulham Kick-Off?
- Location: Birmingham, England
- Stadium: Villa Park
- Date: Saturday, 3 May
- Kick-off Time: 12:30 BST / 07:30 ET / 04:30 PT
- Referee: Robert Jones
- VAR Chris Kavanagh
Aston Villa vs. Fulham Head-to-Head Record (Last Five Games)
- Aston Villa: 4 wins
- Fulham: 1 win
- Draws: 0
- Last meeting: Fulham 1-3 Aston Villa (October 19, 2024) - Premier League
Current Form (All Competitions)
Aston Villa
Fulham
Crystal Palace 3-0 Aston Villa - 26/04/25
Southampton 1-2 Fulham - 26/04/25
Man City 2-1 Aston Villa - 22/04/25
Fulham 1-2 Chelsea - 20/04/25
Aston Villa 4-1 Newcastle - 19/04/25
Bournemouth 1-0 Fulham - 14/04/25
Aston Villa 3-2 PSG - 15/04/25
Fulham 3-2 Liverpool - 06/04/25
Southampton 0-3 Aston Villa - 12/04/25
Arsenal 2-1 Fulham - 01/04/25
How to Watch Aston Villa vs. Fulham on TV
Country
TV channel/live stream
United States
fuboTV, nbcsports.com, NBC Sports App, USA Network
United Kingdom
TNT Sports 1, TNT Sports Ultimate, discovery+, discovery+ App
Canada
fuboTV Canada, Fubo Sports Network Canada
Mexico
Max Mexico
Aston Villa Team News
Villa have just one absentee for Fulham's visit and that's the in-form Marcus Rashford. The Manchester United loanee missed the FA Cup clash with Palace due to a hamstring injury and reports suggest he could miss the rest of the campaign.
Elsewhere, Emery will be able to select his strongest XI. He's unlikely to make many changes from the Wembley defeat - although he will expect a much stronger performance - but Jacob Ramsey could replace Marco Asensio.
Aston Villa Predicted Lineup vs. Fulham
Aston Villa predicted lineup vs. Fulham (4-2-3-1): Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Torres, Digne; Kamara, Tielemans; Rogers, McGinn, Ramsey; Watkins.
Fulham Team News
Fulham are expected to be without Antonee Robinson on Saturday after the USMNT international missed the victory over Southampton last time out with a knee problem. Ryan Sessegnon is likely to replace him after scoring the late winner at St Mary's Stadium.
Reiss Nelson and Rodrigo Muniz are Fulham's other absentees, the former a long-term injury and the latter missing since the defeat at Bournemouth several weeks ago. Raul Jimenez will lead the line as Muniz continues his recovery.
Fulham Predicted Lineup vs. Aston Villa
Fulham predicted lineup vs. Aston Villa (4-2-3-1): Leno; Tete, Andersen, Bassey, Sessegnon; Berge, Lukic; Wilson, Pereira, Iwobi; Jimenez.
Aston Villa vs. Fulham Score Prediction
Villa don't find themselves in the sharpest form and have suffered disappointment in the FA Cup, Premier League and Champions League over recent weeks. Still, they remain the favourites for this one and are particularly effective on home turf this season.
Fulham will cause them issues with their array of unique attacking threats but Marco Silva's side are without a clean sheet in six matches and may be undone by the attacking efficiency of Ollie Watkins and Morgan Rogers.