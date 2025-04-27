Manchester City, Crystal Palace Set for FA Cup Final at Wembley Stadium
Just one month after Manchester City and Crystal Palace faced off the Premier League, the two sides will meet again in the FA Cup final.
Liverpool might have stole the spotlight this weekend by officially winning the Premier League title, but Crystal Palace and Manchester City made headlines of their own. The clubs came out on top in their respective FA Cup semifinal matches and punched their tickets to Wembley Stadium.
Crystal Palace stunned Aston Villa, defeating Unai Emery's men 3–0 in dominant fashion. Eberechi Eze bagged the opening goal in the 31st minute and then Ismaïla Sarr followed it up with a brace to send Oliver Glasner's men to their third FA Cup final in club history.
Manchester City, meanwhile, defeated Nottingham Forest 2–0 thanks to goals from Rico Lewis and Joško Gvardiol. The Citizens are now set to play in their third consecutive FA Cup final.
JOIN SI SOCCER'S MANCHESTER CITY'S WHATSAPP COMMUNITY - GET ALL THE LATEST NEWS AND ANALYSIS STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE
Both teams will be desperate to walk away with the FA Cup. Crystal Palace have never won a major trophy and will look to follow in the footsteps of Newcastle United, who broke their longstanding title drought with a victory over Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final.
Manchester City might have a trophy cabinet full of silverware from their dominance under Pep Guardiola, but the stakes are still high for the Citizens. Winning the FA Cup would salvage an otherwise disappointing season. It might not be a Premier League or Champions League title, but it would still be a trophy for Manchester City to celebrate.
Manchester City come into the final with the edge over Crystal Palace. Guardiola's men just defeated the Eagles 5–2 in the Premier League on Apr. 12. Crystal Palace will still be confident, though, considering they held Manchester City to a 2–2 draw in their first meeting this season.
The FA Cup final kicks off on Saturday, May 17, at Wembley Stadium.