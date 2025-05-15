Aston Villa vs. Tottenham: Preview, Predictions and Lineups
Aston Villa continue their push for a return to the Champions League when they host struggling Tottenham Hotspur in their penultimate Premier League match of the season on Friday.
Unai Emery's side reached the quarterfinal of Europe's most prestigious competition this season after a long absence and will secure qualification for a second successive campaign should they finish fifth or higher in the Premier League. Currently sat sixth on goal difference and only three points off third-placed Newcastle United, victory for Villa on Friday could prove decisive.
Villa have found more measured routes to victory in their last two, showcasing their defensive organisation in narrow 1–0 victories. Few matches involving Tottenham boast just a solitary goal, however.
The Lilywhites will have full focus on the Europa League final next Wednesday and won't be concerned with the outcome of their Villa Park trip. 17th-placed Spurs could rest and rotate ahead of their clash with Manchester United in Bilbao, knowing victory in the showpiece fixture will earn them a first piece of silverware since 2008 and a return to the Champions League.
Here is Sports Illustrated's guide to the duel.
What Time Does Aston Villa vs. Tottenham Kick-Off?
- Location: Birmingham, England
- Stadium: Villa Park
- Date: Friday, 16 May
- Kick-off Time: 19:30 BST / 14:30 ET / 11:30 PT
- Referee: Peter Bankes
- VAR: James Bell
Aston Villa vs. Tottenham Head-to-Head Record (Last Five Games)
- Aston Villa: 3 wins
- Tottenham: 2 wins
- Draws: 0
- Last meeting: Aston Villa 2-1 Tottenham (February 9, 2025) - FA Cup
Current Form (all competitions)
Aston Villa
Tottenham
Bournemouth 0–1 Aston Villa – 10/05/25
Tottenham 0–2 Crystal Palace – 11/05/25
Aston Villa 1–0 Fulham – 03/05/25
Bodø/Glimt 0–2 Tottenham – 08/05/25
Crystal Palace 3–0 Aston Villa – 26/04/25
West Ham 1–1 Tottenham – 04/05/25
Man City 2–1 Aston Villa – 22/04/25
Tottenham 3–1 Bodø/Glimt – 01/05/25
Aston Villa 4–Newcastle – 19/04/25
Liverpool 5–1 Tottenham – 27/04/25
How to Watch Aston Villa vs. Tottenham on TV
Country
TV channel/live stream
United States
fuboTV, USA Network, NBC Sports App, nbcsports.com
United Kingdom
Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Ultra HD, Sky GO, Sky GO Extra, NOW TV
Canada
fuboTV Canada
Mexico
N/A
Aston Villa Team News
Villa are not inundated with injury concerns but they will be missing several integral first-teamers for Tottenham's visit. Marcus Rashford will sit out the remainder of the season with a hamstring injury, while the campaign is likely over for Youri Tielemans, too.
Jacob Ramsey was sent off during last weekend's 1–0 win over Bournemouth and will be unavailable on Friday. However, he will be free to play Villa's final match of the campaign away at Man Utd, with John McGinn likely to come in for the Englishman against Tottenham.
Aston Villa Predicted Lineup vs. Tottenham
Aston Villa predicted lineup vs. Tottenham (4-2-3-1): Martínez; Cash, Konsa, Torres, Maatsen; Kamara, Onana; Rogers, Asensio, McGinn; Watkins.
Tottenham Team News
Dejan Kulusevski will prove an enormous miss for Tottenham in the Europa League final after the Sweden international underwent knee surgery that will sideline him for several months at the very least. With James Maddison and Lucas Bergvall also missing for the final matches of the term, Spurs have issues in midfield.
Radu Drăgușin, Dane Scarlett and Timo Werner are all unavailable for Friday's match, too, but Son Heung-min will earn some more valuable minutes at Villa Park as he continues his recovery from injury. Ange Postecoglou stated he will play “at least half the game” after coming off the bench against Crystal Palace last weekend.
Tottenham could rest key personnel ahead of the Europa League final, with several fringe players likely to earn game time.
Tottenham Predicted Lineup vs. Aston Villa
Tottenham predicted lineup vs. Aston Villa (4-3-3): Vicario; Porro, Romero, Davies, Spence; Bissouma, Gray, Sarr; Odobert, Richarlison, Tel.
Aston Villa vs. Tottenham Score Prediction
With Villa desperate for points and Spurs caring little about Friday's encounter, the home side will be significant favourites to get a much-needed win. Aston Villa have won five of their last nine meetings with Spurs and should have the intensity to overpower a team aiming to conserve energy ahead of their European battle with Man Utd.
Even if Tottenham were to name their strongest lineup, they are without some key creative influences in central midfield. Villa, on the other hand, have an abundance of quality in the engine room and should win the battle in the middle of the park. Emery also has the clinical Ollie Watkins and Morgan Rogers, with the duo likely to punish a weak Spurs backline.